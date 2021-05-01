Erdogan says he ‘doesn’t trust Greek Cypriots’ after talks collapse





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he did not expect the UN negotiations on Cyprus to yield results, adding that he neither trusted nor believed in the Greek Cypriots. I don’t trust the Greek Cypriots and I don’t believe them. They never acted honestly, Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayer services in Istanbul. Now it has been pushed back 2-3 months but again I don’t believe any result will be achieved as they are not being honest. “Now the talks have been postponed for two or three months and I do not yet know that anything will be accomplished because they have never told the truth,” he accused. This week, the last decades-long round of negotiations aimed at resolving the division of Cyprus took place in Geneva. Following informal discussions among representatives of the P5 + 1 countries, there was no breakthrough, with both sides blaming the other for the lack of progress. UN chief did not give up, despite lack of progress A informal meeting on Cyprus began in Geneva on April 27, with the UN chief seeking middle ground for the resumption of talks to find a lasting solution to the decades-old dispute. However, after meeting separately with the Turkish and Greek leaders in Cyprus, Guterres admitted that there had been no progress in this direction. The truth is that at the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow the resumption of formal negotiations regarding the settlement of the Cyprus problem, said Guterres. But I am not giving up. Guterres has vowed to bring the parties together for another round of talks at a later date. Ersin Tatar, the head of the Cypriot government in northern Turkey, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades positively described their meetings with Guterres. This did not prevent the talks from collapsing, however. Erdogan demands a two-state solution; Anastasiades rejects him Turkey endorses the position of the government of northern Cyprus for a permanent division of the island, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday from Geneva. The solution in Cyprus must be based on the equality of international status and the sovereign equality of both parties. Peace and stability for the whole region can only be possible with the cooperation of two island states, Cavusoglu wrote. on Twitter. Tatar, an extremist turned president with overwhelming support from Erdogan, reiterated this position after his own meeting with Guterres. We explained our position (on a two-state solution) within the time limit in detail and with justification, Tatar told reporters after the informal meeting on Tuesday. In the aftermath of talks failing to reach common ground, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades blamed categorically on The request of two states of Turkey. There is not a single chance that Turkey or the Turkish Cypriot side will succeed. This is something that has been underlined by the Secretary-General (of the United Nations), Anastasiades told reporters today in Geneva.







