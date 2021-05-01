Did Lin Wood find Trump in the White House and Biden missing?





In late April 2021, conspiracy theorist and QAnon lawyer Lin Wood shared a number of bizarre messages on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app.

Wood, who has more than 840,000 subscribers on the app, said he picked up US President Joe Biden, whom he nicknamed Joey Bribes Bandito, from the White House and instead spotted former President Donald Trump working in the Oval Office.

Screenshots of his posts have been shared online:

Lin Wood just followed up on Telegram by telling people he was looking for Joe Biden at the White House and Residence.

He says he finally entered the Oval Office to be greeted by Donald Trump, then implies that Biden is dead.

He seriously lost it. pic.twitter.com/tRjjuXVG1m

Lord Anthony Walker (Hot Medic) (@anthonycwalker) April 28, 2021

Lin Wood (Telegram) posted photos of himself to the White House and it was empty- pic.twitter.com/63iLUEvylU

QtheRoses (@ChompMeXoX) May 1, 2021

Lin Wood spent the last half hour on Telegram pretending to be looking at the White House for Joe Biden.

He ends the story by stating that he went to the Oval Office and found Donald Trump in the office resolved.

It’s an illusion on a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/Cs6JYcZosY

Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) April 28, 2021

They showed Wood posing in a number of rooms that appeared to be in the White House. In one, he wrote, Wow. I figured I might find Joey in the Chinese room making an illegal deal for himself. But no. No Joey.

In another he posted a photo of a woman and wrote: I’m kinda lonely waiting in this room for Joey, so my executive assistant came by to keep me company. Still no Joey in the house. My incredibly efficient executive assistant agreed to wait here in case Joey showed up. I left to look for other parts of the house for him.

After 30 minutes of posting, Wood shared a photo of himself and Trump in the Oval Office, writing, I was right. No Joey in the Oval Office. But I have met our President of the United States. President Trump hangs out and works in the office we re-elected him to for a historic landslide victory on November 3, 2020 (This should go without saying now, but for the record: Biden won that election.)

Wood then shared a post from another popular Telegram account GhostEzra, which appeared to imply that Biden was dead. I was going to drop by Castle Rock Studio to search for Joey but GhostEzra suggested I go to this place. Is Ghost trying to tell me something ??? Wood wrote. He then shared a GhostEzras post, a photo of a graveyard with the post, Hey Lin, check here.

These photos may have been taken during a previous visit to the White House when Trump was in office. The photo of Wood and Trump in the Oval Office, which he also shared on Telegram, appears to have been taken on March 11, 2020, while Trump was still president. We can see it here. While we can’t confirm it, it’s likely that all of the other photos were taken during this time as well, as Wood appears to be wearing the same suit and tie.

Newsweek contacted the lawyer and he replied that I had a sense of humor. Do you?

Wood is running for president of the Republican Party in South Carolina against incumbent Drew McKissick. When asked if it was appropriate for him to post such messages while running for this position, he told Newsweek that I am not aware of any rules prohibiting a candidate for a position. to have a sense of humor while exercising the right to freedom of expression. .

Wood has also openly shown his support for QAnon, a nebulous batch of online conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election, COVID-19 vaccines, and more. Woods’ Telegram posts appear to be a nod, jokingly or not, to one of those baseless theories, which claims Trump won the election and Biden isn’t actually in the White House. We have already debunked a similar rumor.

Of course, we know Trump doesn’t currently live or work in the White House like Biden. Since Wood acknowledged the posts in a statement to Newsweek, suggesting that they were intended for humor, and that the photos do not appear to have been taken recently, we are attributing the false value to this claim.







