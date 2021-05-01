Fire kills 18 Covid patients in India; Chinese President sends condolences – The Manila Times





NEW DELHI: Police in West India said at least 18 Covid-19 patients died when a fire broke out at a hospital early on Saturday. Fifty other patients at the social hospital in Bharuch, a city in Gujarat state, were rescued by hospital workers and firefighters, police officer Rajendrasinh Chudasama said. The fire started in a Covid-19 neighborhood on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, the Press Trust of India news agency said citing firefighter Shailesh Sansiya. The cause of the fire is being investigated. On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 Covid-19 patients in the Virar region on the outskirts of Mumbai. Chinese President Xi Jinping sends a message of condolence to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the worsening Covid-19 crisis in India. Xi said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against Covid-19 and provide assistance to the country. Analysts hailed the move, with China drawing its greatest goodwill from its pandemic-ravaged neighbor. In the message, Xi said he was concerned about the Indias Covid-19 situation; and he extends his condolences to the Indian government and people, on behalf of the Chinese government, the people and himself. Xi said China is willing to step up cooperation with India in combating the pandemic and provide the country with aid and support. The Chinese president said he believes that under the leadership of the Indian government, India will overcome the viral spread. India grapples with a devastating second wave of Covid-19, with 386,452 new cases reported on Thursday alone, and deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 overnight, Ministry of Health data shows from the country. Being one of the first great powers to show its willingness to help and now comes the message of condolences from the presidents, China derives the greatest goodwill from India, said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the ‘Tsinghua University National Strategy Institute, Global Times. Qian said China, for humanitarian purposes, has offered to help because no one can pull away from a pandemic ravaging the world. Qian said he hopes antivirus cooperation can transcend border disputes between the two countries, and hopes that China-India relations frozen since last year will eventually improve. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday about the Covid-19 situation in the country. China has repeatedly expressed its willingness to help India fight the virus. Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that Chinese society, including the Red Cross, regional governments, private organizations and businesses, had mobilized to send anti-pandemic materials. in India. According to incomplete statistics, China has exported more than 26,000 ventilators and oxygenators, 15,000 patient monitors and around 3,800 tonnes of medicine to India since April. Xinhua / Global Times







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos