Aleg PKS: Appointment of head of National Agency for Research and Innovation violates procedures





Jakarta (01/05) – PKS faction VII DPR RI Commission member Mulyanto felt that the process for the appointment and inauguration of the BRIN leader by President Joko Widodo could violate the nomination process for the Principal High Leadership Position (JPTU) as regulated by Law No. 5/2014 on the Civil Apparatus of the State. Because, according to Mulyanto, the post of head of BRIN, which is the IA echelon post of the head of a non-ministerial government institution, is equivalent to the main department of senior management. This is also underlined in article 29 of Presidential Decree No. 74/2019 regarding BRIN, that the head of BRIN is the main senior management position. Because it complies with article 131 of law no. 5/2014, the process of appointment and appointment of the JPTU must go through a selection process. As far as I know, there is no noise of an open call for tenders for the post of head of the National Agency for Research and Innovation. I have not found a legal basis, which regulates, that the head of BRIN is not included in the JPTU, ”said Mulyanto. Mulyanto stressed that to determine the JPTU, an open selection process must be conducted. Everything is done in a transparent and responsible manner. The objective is to obtain reliable human resources. “This rule was developed with the aim of reforming the bureaucracy in order to produce qualified civil servants. The government should understand and respect this arrangement, Mulyanto said. The norms of law are like that, ”added FPKS DPR RI vice president for Industry and Development. As is known, President Joko Widodo officially appointed the head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) at the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The inauguration was carried out by Jokowi after inaugurating Cabinet Ministers Forward Indonesia for the remaining term for the period 2019-2024. The inauguration of Laksana Tri Handoko at the head of BRIN is enshrined in the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 19 / M of 2021 of April 28, 2021 concerning the appointment of the head of BRIN. “Those affected have the right to funding, administration and other facilities at ministerial level in accordance with statutory regulations,” the presidential decree said. After reading the presidential decree, the event continued with the taking of oaths for the two officials. That I will be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and apply all laws and regulations in a simple manner for the sake of my dedication to the nation and the country. “I will in the performance of my duties respect office ethics, work to the best of my ability, with a full sense of responsibility,” said the president, dictating the oath of office, said Mulyanto.







