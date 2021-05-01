Man pleads guilty to illegally voting Trump, attributes ‘stupid mistake’ to ‘too much propaganda’





A 70-year-old man from Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to illegally voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and was sentenced to five years probation on Friday.

Bruce Bartman, of Delaware County, Pa., Admitted to voting illegally on behalf of his late mother and told a court on Friday that it was a “stupid mistake.”

“I was isolated last year on lockdown,” Bartman told Common Plea Court Judge George Pagano, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake.”

Bartman pleaded guilty to two counts of perjury and one count of illegal voting after investigators discovered he used his deceased mother’s driver’s license to register him to vote online and filled out a ballot postal ballot in his name.

At the time of the vote, her mother, Elizabeth Bartman, had been dead for 12 years, the Philly Voice reported.

Bartman also attempted to do the same for his late mother-in-law, Elizabeth Weihman, using her social security number. However, he did not vote for Weihman.

The state’s voting system flagged Elizabeth Bartman’s registration after noting that she had been dead for several years, but Bartman signed and returned a letter claiming she was still alive, reported the Inquirer. Investigations slowly revealed that Bartman was successful in committing electoral fraud after a rumor circulated on social media and a formal complaint was filed with the county’s election board.

A Pennsylvania man on Friday admitted to voting illegally for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election using his late mother’s name. Here, Trump is seen at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pa. On September 22, 2020. MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

Bartman admitted on Friday that he registered the two women who died as Republicans in August and apologized for his actions. His lawyer Samuel Stretton echoed the apology in court and called the actions a “very ill-advised and very stupid political error.”

Rather than give him a prison sentence, Pagano sentenced Bartman to five years probation, stripped him of his right to vote in an election for four years, and made him ineligible for jury duty.

“There is no public interest in him being incarcerated,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said of the case, according to the Enquirer. “This defendant from the start has accepted responsibility for his actions, and he has paid the price.”

Bartman was one of three Pennsylvania men accused of committing electoral fraud by illegally voting for Trump. Two others, Ralph Thurman of Chester County and Richard Lynn of Luzerne County, have criminal cases pending, according to the Inquirer.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to push the false narrative that the election was “stolen” from him due to widespread electoral fraud for President Joe Biden.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, Republicans are currently trying to overturn Biden’s election victory by auditing around 2.1 million votes. On Thursday, Trump appeared to suggest to crowds of his supporters that several other states – including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and New Hampshire – could face recounts as well.

“Let’s see what they find. I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands, thousands and thousands of votes, so we’ll be looking at this very closely,” Trump told a crowd of supporters at Mar-a. -The girlfriend.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

