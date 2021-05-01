Foreign Countries, Companies Speed ​​Up COVID-19 Aid Delivery to India





Several countries and major global companies have stepped up production and provision of emergency aid to help India facing a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. US President Joe Biden has asked his administration to provide all assistance to India, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 epidemics, and assured Washington will join New Delhi. The Biden administration has pledged more than $ 100 million in supplies, including desperately needed oxygen and related equipment, PPE and frontline health worker support, testing and manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutic products and public health assistance. Another flight with assistance materials from USAID, including oxygen cylinders, N95 masks and filters for use in vaccine production, was dispatched from Dulles Airport in New Delhi. The first two flights arrived in New Delhi a day earlier. Singapore sent three tanks of cryogenic liquid oxygen to India on Saturday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone call thanked Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan for the support and facilitation provided on the provision of oxygen related equipment. China is also stepping up production and delivery of an additional 40,000 oxygen generators ordered by India and 61 cargo flights operated between the two countries in the past two weeks, said Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong. .

In his tweet on Saturday, Sun said: “China will do everything possible to support India in the fight against Covid-19”. “To my knowledge, the air cargo routes from China to India are operating normally. The past two weeks have seen 61 cargo flights from China to India in operation,” he said. Sun’s comments came amid media reports about the difficulties some US companies have had in sending medical shipments from China to India. “We have facilitated customs clearance and transportation for India to transport medical supplies from cities in China. We will continue to keep the channel for the export of materials to India running smoothly,” he said. in another tweet. The Indian Embassy in Beijing tweeted on Saturday that a plane had taken off from Tianjin on Saturday, carrying 12 ISO containers bought commercially by an Indian company for the transport of liquid medical oxygen. “@EoIBeijing continues to coordinate with local agencies to facilitate the transport and logistics of emergency supplies,” he said. The commercial timing of medical supplies from China to India has accelerated after Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said he was ready to step up cooperation with India to combat the pandemic and provide assistance to deal with the current outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the country. Among the world’s leading companies, US retail giant Walmart has announced that it will donate up to 20 oxygen-generating plants and 20 cryogenic containers to India for the storage and transport of vital gas, and would also provide $ 2 million to non-governmental organizations. organizations to help them fight the devastating surge in coronavirus cases. Boeing on Friday announced a US $ 10 million emergency aid package to support India’s response to COVID-19. Leading global payments company Mastercard donates $ 8.9 million to New York-based nonprofit American India Foundation to install 2,000 portable beds in India, shocked by deadly wave of COVID-19. According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India’s daily coronavirus tally has passed the grim four lakh milestone, while the death toll rose to 2.11,853 with 3,523 new deaths . The number of infections rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4.01,993 new cases, while active cases crossed the 32 lakh mark.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos