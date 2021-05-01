Prepare! THR Idulfitri PNS to soldiers TNI Immediately Liquid

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Civil servants (PNS) to soldiers of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) will immediately receive vacation pay (THR).

This is inseparable from the steps taken by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to sign government regulation (PP) No. 63 of 2021 concerning the granting of vacation allowances and the thirteenth salary to state apparatus, retirees, beneficiaries of pensions and beneficiaries of 2021.

“I signed a PP which stipulates the provision of THR and the 13th salary for the state apparatus, namely civil servants, CPNS, TNI, Polri and civil servants, retirees, pension recipients, benefit recipients, I signed it yesterday, Wednesday April 28, ”he said. Jokowi on the sidelines of a working visit to Malang Regency, East Java, Thursday (4/29/2021).

According to the head of state, the provision of THR is one of the government programs aimed at encouraging increased consumption and purchasing power. All of this should benefit the country’s economy.

“The month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr should be one of the impulses to encourage the growth of public consumption which we hope can, once again, increase our economic growth,” said Jokowi.

“This THR will be paid from 10 working days before Eid al-Fitr and the 13th salary will be paid before the new school year for schoolchildren,” he continued.

As a follow-up, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati released Minister of Finance Regulation (PMK) 42 / PMK.05 / 2021 regarding technical guidelines for the implementation of THR and the 13th salary.

The government has prepared a budget of over Rp 30 trillion, of which Rp 7 trillion for central ASN and Rp 14.8 trillion for regional ASN and PPPK, as well as Rp 9 trillion for retirees. .

However, the amount of THR obtained by officials is not complete like last year. The THR amount only includes the calculation of the basic salary and the related allowances.

The attached allowance includes the family allowance, the maintenance allowance and the professional allowance or general allowance. This means that this year, the THR amount for PNS does not include performance allowances.

“In 2021, the government decided that the THR would be paid as in 2020, namely in the form of a basic salary and ancillary allowances,” he said at a virtual press conference on Thursday. (29/4/2021).

According to Sri Mulyani, this policy was the government’s decision to meet its obligations by distributing THRs to ASNs, TNI / Polri as well as on the other hand, to still be able to manage the Covid-19 pandemic which requires still significant budgetary support. .

Although the THR policy is the same as the previous year, there is something that makes it different, namely that THR beneficiaries are all civil servants, including government employees. Where last year, state officials such as the president, ministers, DPR members at Echelon I and II failed to get THR.

“Yes (this year, government officials are getting THR),” Finance Ministry Budget Director Isa Rachmatarwata told CNBC Indonesia.

For this year, the government has set the criteria for officials who do not get THR. Unlike the previous year, where state officials did not get THR.

This year, those who do not receive the THR are civil servants on leave and posted outside government agencies. This is stated in the memorandum ND-134 / PB / 2021 from the Ministry of Finance issued by the General Directorate of the Treasury.

<< The THR in 2021 is not granted to civil servants, TNI soldiers and members of the national police who are on leave outside the responsibility of the State, or are assigned outside government agencies, or their parent agencies both at home and abroad, whose salaries are paid by the assignment agency. Wrote the official note from the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, in the regulations, those who receive the THR are PNS, PPPK, TNI soldiers, members of the police, state officials, the supervisory board of the Corruption Eradication Commission, chiefs of public broadcasting institutions and non-state employees who are assigned to Public broadcasting institutions, including retirees.

