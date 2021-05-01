Despite 3-week lockdown, many remain on the move in Turkey



Police inspect passengers in vehicles on the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, on April 30, 2021, the first day of a tight lockdown to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo / Emrah Gurel)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkish security forces patrolled main streets on Friday and set up checkpoints at entry and exit points to towns, to enforce Turkey’s toughest lockdown against the COVID-19 to date. Yet many people were on the move as the government, desperate not to shut down the economy completely, kept some sectors exempt from these restrictions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has imposed the new lockdown restrictions – which took effect Thursday evening and will last until May 17 – following an alarming resurgence that has seen COVID-19 infections and deaths soar. record levels.

Under the restrictions – which cover the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as well as the three-day Eid holiday – residents are prohibited from leaving their homes except to shop for groceries or meet other basic needs. . Intercity travel requires special permits.

However, millions of people have been exempted from the stay-at-home order. In addition to health workers and law enforcement officials, they include factory and agricultural workers as well as supply chain and logistics companies. Tourists have also been exempted, while restaurants are allowed to deliver food.

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey has estimated that around 16 million workers in the country of 84 million people will continue to be on the move during the lockdown.

The streets of Ankara and Istanbul were quieter than usual. Nevertheless, workers exempted from the bans filled cars and metro buses in Istanbul, Halk TV reported.

Police patrolled the streets and set up checkpoints at major intersections to ensure residents who were on the move had documents proving they were exempt from the stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, gendarmerie police stopped vehicles to ensure passengers had the necessary permits for intercity travel, resulting in long lines of vehicles.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said more than 19,000 law enforcement officers would be on duty during the lockdown and more than 300 checkpoints would be put in place.

The lockdown is the first nationwide that lasts almost three weeks. Erdogan’s government previously imposed partial and short-term lockdowns or weekend curfews in an attempt to reduce the impact of the closures on the economy.

It was imposed after the country saw confirmed COVID-19 infections averaging around 60,000 per day during the peak week earlier this month. Erdogan said his government aims to reduce infections to around 5,000 per day.

Turkey on Friday reported 31,891 new confirmed cases in 24 hours and the country’s highest daily toll to date: 394. Friday’s deaths brought Turkey’s total death toll to 40,131 since the start of the crisis. ‘epidemic.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said this week that Turkey faces a vaccine shortage over the next two months and that the government is extending the interval between the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 28 days to between six and eight weeks.

Erdogan, however, contradicted Koca by saying the country has no problem with its vaccine supplies. Turkey is expected to receive large amounts of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia as well as other shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, he said. He predicted that Turkey’s own vaccines would be produced around September or October.

Turkish authorities on Friday gave the green light for emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey, allowing it to be administered with vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Chinese Sinovac.

Turkey has administered nearly 23 million doses since mid-January, when it rolled out its vaccination campaign. Some 9 million people have been fully immunized with two doses.