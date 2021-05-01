PETER HITCHENS: Actually, I’d be very happy to foot the Boris Johnson wallpaper bill …

No one would live there by choice. Prime ministers are forced to live there by stone-faced security chiefs who insist they cannot protect them if they live elsewhere. The Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds are pictured outside Downing Street after the 2019 election

Over the years, I have learned to despise most politicians. I am not here to defend any of them.

They are, for the most part, superficial careerists, ignorant of history, totally indifferent to the facts and ignorant of the results of their actions. I really have no sympathy for them and I listen with despair to their gloomy speeches and interviews.

Most of those who report (with a few exceptions) look a lot like them.

Politics is portrayed as show business to ugly people, boring gossip about who is up or down, inside or outside.

But honestly, that Boris Johnson thing the last few weeks was exceptionally miserable.

Remember, the politicians and the media who pounced on this story with energy and joy were mostly silent and recumbent on the recent massive assault on Parliament, on personal freedom and on our economy.

Yet here they are, continuing to talk about the wallpaper and furnishings in the Prime Minister’s Apartment in Downing Street.

I have never visited this place, but I know people who have done it and I am told that it is not particularly pleasant.

No one would live there by choice. Prime ministers are forced to live there by stone-faced security chiefs who insist they cannot protect them if they live elsewhere.

So I would be very happy if some of my taxes (so many of them were already wasted on very bad things) continued to make things reasonably comfortable. And if that means paying a little more to someone called Lulu for the wallpaper, I really don’t mind.

In fact, a state allowance would be far better than putting the Queen’s Prime Minister in the hands of donors, the curse of politics who will always want something in return for their generosity.

As to whether Johnson said that about body stacks, of course it’s interesting, but can we think about that for a moment?

I have never visited this place, but I know people who have done it and I am told that it is not particularly pleasant

We all say things in private that we wouldn’t say in public, especially when we are tired and angry.

Prime ministers are entitled to assume that those who work closely with them have, as the American expression goes, entered the interior, that is, they have traded their freedom of blab to gain access to the real power.

No serious organization could function without such a rule.

Do we really want the surveillance and disclosure of everything our leaders say in private? Think carefully about this before you say you would.

It’s a tiring thing to have to say it again, but most of the few truly distinguished people who ran the government of this country would have been destroyed if the media of the day had told the world what they really looked like. their private opinions. , their sex life or their financial secrets, including the one everyone admires, Winston Churchill.

I would be very happy if some of my taxes (so many of them were already wasted on very bad things) continued to make things reasonably comfortable. And if that means paying a little more to someone called Lulu for the wallpaper, I really don’t mind

An intrusive truth

The BBC’s propaganda soap, Call The Midwife, is now a relentless megaphone for liberal causes. Last week he ventured into the topic of abortion for the third time.

Nurse Trixie, played by Helen George, pictured at right, worked in an expensive private clinic and discovered abortions were taking place undercover.

Nurse Trixie, portrayed by Helen George, pictured, worked at an expensive private clinic and discovered abortions were taking place under blanket

She reports this to the nuns at Nonnatus House, who oppose abortion because the nuns are generally shocked and abandon their plans to collaborate with the clinic.

Yet in the previous episodes an unrestrained case was made for the abortion, with the soap focusing on the plight of the mother involved, showing a horrific abortion on the streets in February 2013 and then another this time fatal to the mother in February 2019.

It was the signal for the pro-abortion speeches of the characters in the program, but not a word against them, despite all the nuns in the cast.

It’s strange. But maybe the reason is that abortion activists in this country always liked to hide the fact that it was legal under strict rules before they arrived in 1967.

They don’t like the idea that we could have passed on more limited relaxation of the law, rather than the annual elimination of over 200,000 unborn babies, often for questionable reasons, that we have now.

There were reportedly 1,600 therapeutic abortions in NHS hospitals as early as 1958 and 2,800 in 1962. Others were not registered in private hospitals. Some researchers believe there were as many as 21,400 legal abortions in England and Wales in 1966, the year of Call The Midwife.

I think anything related to this overlooked truth is unwelcome for the abortion industry and its supporters in the media.

The horror story buried in a pile of psychobabble

Reading the official report on the case of Jonty Bravery, who cruelly threw a small child off the top of the Tate Modern, with terrible effects, makes my blood boil.

Amid all the psychobabble and jargon (the report refuses even to use Braverys’ real name, though his identity is obvious) is the story of someone so dangerous that he simply wouldn’t. not had to be free to commit his terrible crime.

A classmate so badly injured the injury could have been life threatening. Bravery bit a child and said he needed to see he had drawn blood to satisfy his need to hurt that child. The Bravery attacked a staff member at a residential house with a brick, where the staff then called the police because they were afraid to try to take the brick away from him. Bravery assaulting a policeman.

By the way, he was taking unspecified drugs and there is the usual lack of curiosity about how he could have become so bothered in the first place, although I’m sure there is no evidence of illegal drugs. The bottom line: there is apparently a dearth of specialized community services, among other bureaucratic hacks.

No, there is a lack of common sense, which quickly becomes tragic.

BBC’s latest panic attack

Isn’t it interesting how some countries, normally barely mentioned, suddenly take a prominent place on the BBC?

For months, the Company reported on Brazil’s Covid figures almost every day, somehow forgetting that it is the sixth most populous country on Earth, an important context for these statistics. .

They also did not compare it with Peru, which has closed its doors where Brazil has not. Yet at last count, the two countries had almost exactly the same number of Covid deaths per million, Brazil 1,900, Peru 1,868. The comparable figure for the UK is 1,903. By the way, the Republic The Czech Republic, one of the first countries to close its borders and the first in Europe to impose face coverings, is way above us in this grim picture, with 2,737 Covid deaths per million.

It is now India’s turn. Once again, citing numbers, little effort is made to point out that India has a population of nearly 1.4 billion. It’s over 20 times the size of ours, now almost 68 million.

But unlike the equally vast China, India has a democracy and a free press, so it cannot hide its problems like the Beijing police state does. Who really knows what’s going on in China?

Under normal circumstances, approximately 26,500 Indian citizens die each day from all causes (the equivalent here is 1,700).

Its health service, by mutual agreement, has always been far behind ours. This although painful given India’s growing wealth is nothing new.

We must all be deeply sympathetic to India’s undeniable losses and do all we can to help a great and ailing country to which we are so closely linked by history. But using this tragedy to rekindle panic is a mistake here.

If you want to comment on Peter Hitchens Click here