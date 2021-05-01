Social media buzz: Buffett speaks, India, Trump on Twitter





What is buzzing on social media this morning:

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is increasingly cautious about stocks and buybacks. The conglomerate was net seller of shares in the first quarter and slowed down its repurchase pace.

Buffett, 90, will join longtime business partner Charlie Munger, 97, for the Berkshire annual meeting on Saturday. The pair will answer investor questions for hours during the virtual event.

A fire at a Covid-19 hospital in western India killed 18 people early on Saturday, the AP reported. The country is struggling to tackle the world’s worst outbreak of coronavirus.

President Joe Biden announced a ban on most travel to the United States from India starting Tuesday. This decision will not apply to US citizens or permanent residents. Members of the Indian diaspora around the world are trying to do what they can to help the country, including with donations of funds and supplies. Some were unable to do anything to save family members who died from the disease.

Donald Trump mocked Twitter after the social media company’s stock fell 15% on Friday after first-quarter digital ad sales and revenue forecasts that disappointed investors.

Trump, banned from the platform, said Twitter “has gotten totally boring.”

Basecamp, a productivity software startup, saw an employee exodus after the CEO banned discussion of political and societal issues at work, calling it a “major distraction.” Several employees made their departure announcements on Twitter.

I am leaving my post at Basecamp, where I worked for 4 years, due to recent changes and new policies.

I work in customer service and love it; all job leads would be welcome and useful! (Open SM / personal website with contact in my bio)

– Lexi Kent-Monning (@lexicola) April 30, 2021

Eli Broad, the billionaire businessman who founded two Fortune 500 companies in different industries before becoming one of America’s greatest philanthropists and art collectors, has passed away. He was 87 years old.

Broad died Friday afternoon in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles from a long illness. Its heritage is visible there in its eponymous contemporary art museum. He has led fundraising for the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Broad Stage performing arts venue, among others.

Eli Broad, put it simply, was LA’s most influential private citizen of his generation.

He loved this city as deeply as anyone I have ever known.

– MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 1, 2021

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos