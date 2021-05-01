Indian agencies start tackling Paks cyber warfare





New Delhi: Indian agencies, including the specific military intelligence (MI) wing, which so far in the majority of cyber-information war attack cases launched by actors backed by the ISI-ISPR, were caught off guard, are now identifying these secret exercises before they are able to confuse and generate false information-based reactions in Indian home cyberspace.

Two relevant reports, including one prepared by an MI analyst, seen by The Sunday Guardian, show how Indian officials were able to identify and isolate the Twitter handles that became active during Pakistan’s recent civil war as a result of the violence unleashed. by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) political party.

These Twitter handles took control of organically trending hashtags like #civilwarinpakistan that ordinary Pakistani citizens used on Twitter to criticize the Imran Khan government for its handling of the TLP and instead attempted to turn it into an information warfare case. led by Indians. agencies to discredit Khan nationally and Pakistan globally.

Later, even as Indian officials were monitoring, Pakistani Twitter IDs and influencers changed their names to Indian names and started spreading anti-Pakistani content and tags to add more to the idea than Indian agencies. were abusing Pakistani national problems to spread public anger in the country. country.

The intention was to get the message across to relevant Western intelligence agencies that Indian agencies were harming Pakistan and the TLP was working on the direction of Indian agencies, an official monitoring the case told the Sunday Guardian.

Officials said the ISPR has already compiled a report on how Indian agencies have used Pakistan’s recent country situations to further spread unrest in the country. This report will be sent to Western think tanks and politicians.

However, with Indian agencies exposing the modus operandi of these GHQs, state actors backed by Rawalpindi quickly, several times over the past few months and thus rendering them powerless, analysts monitoring the environment believe that new methods of rising Cyber ​​warfare against Indian interest is already being put in place. designed on.

It is no secret that until recently we were far behind in challenging the repeated acts of information warfare that our adversaries were waging against us. However, today we are in a different position due to the renewed emphasis on developing our own offensive and identification capabilities over the past few months, an official said.

Previously, The Sunday Guardian, based on interactions with relevant government officials, wrote about the rusting of India’s information warfare (Pak-China is waging a psy-war against India on social media, counter Indias missing, February 6).

