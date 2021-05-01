PM Modi is a brand that fails on all of its promises: Siddaramaiah





As many states report the COVID-19 vaccine shortage, former Karnataka chief minister and congressman Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to keep all of his promises and should “s ‘excuse”. “@PMOIndia @narendramodi misled the country by his unnecessary appearance on television. He promised young people to make vaccination available from May 1, but states are not ready with vaccines. If @narendramodi does not take no responsibility and apologize. #ResignModi, “former CM tweeted. The congressman further said Prime Minister Modi should reappear on television to ask young people to forgive him.

“@Narendramodi is a brand that fails on all of its promises. @narendramodi himself should have reappeared on TV to ask young people to forgive him and ask to wait a few more days to get the shot. Instead, it lets states take responsibility. #ResignModi, ”he added. India began the third phase of the vaccination campaign for people aged 18 to 44 from Saturday as the country continues to fight the second wave of COVID-19. However, some states have reported the shortage of vaccines and have expressed their inability to begin vaccinating people over 18 as of today. On April 19, the Center announced a “liberalized” policy, making all people over 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1. It has also enabled state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. In accordance with the revised rules, the center will receive 50% of the vaccines provided; states and private hospitals will receive the remaining doses.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 2.45 crore beneficiaries had registered on the Co-WIN portal until 9:30 p.m. Friday for phase III of the vaccination campaign.



