Trump Says ‘Boring’ Twitter Loses Users As Platform Gains Millions





Former President Donald Trump slammed Twitter for reporting a drop in its stock price and alleged people are flocking to leave the site, despite the company gaining 7 million new users in the fiscal first quarter.

In a statement released Friday, Trump called the social media platform “totally boring” and accused the company of taking a heavy blow after being against “free speech.”

He was permanently banned from using Twitter in January, after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The riot left five people dead.

“Twitter action has ‘plunged’ because results no longer reduce it for investors. Shares are down 15% today,” the former chairman said in a statement, according to Mediaite.

“Bad forecasts hurt the outlook, but more importantly, in my opinion, they’ve gotten totally boring as people flock to the site. Michael Nathanson said, ‘the math doesn’t make sense’ in lowering his target price. I guess that’s what happens when you go against FREEDOM OF SPEECH! It will happen to others too, “he added.

While Trump’s claim that Twitter’s stock prices have fallen is true, the company still saw a big increase in the number of new followers in its first quarter results. More than 7 million new daily users have joined the platform – a 20% increase from a year ago – while ad revenue is up 32%, according to CNBC.

In total, Twitter reported revenue of $ 1.04 billion for the quarter, up 28% from $ 808 million a year ago, the outlet reported. The company also profited by $ 68 million, down from a loss of $ 8.4 million a year ago.

Trump’s criticism of Twitter is not new. Since the former president was permanently suspended from the platform on Jan. 8, he has frequently criticized the company for being “not good” and “very boring,” and said he prefers to communicate outside of Twitter.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump touted his own press releases as being more “elegant” than Twitter, and reiterated the false claim that “a lot of people are leaving” the social media platform.

“I’m really spreading a big word because we do releases,” Trump said. “And every time I do a release, it’s all over the place. It’s better than Twitter, much sleeker than Twitter. And Twitter now is very boring, a lot of people are leaving Twitter. Twitter has become very, very boring.”

“When I started with Twitter years ago, it was like a failure, a concept, a media platform,” he added. “And it got exciting. And I think I had a lot to do with it, to be honest with you. It got very exciting. And now it’s boring and it’s not good anymore. people tell me. “

The company decided to permanently ban Trump on the grounds that his messages could incite further violence, as he continued to falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” due to voter fraud.

Several other social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, have also suspended the former president following the attack on the Capitol. In the absence of his previous social media channels, Trump has released several press releases independently, including statements repeating allegations of electoral fraud and praising North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s office for further comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

