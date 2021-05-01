Is Biden bringing Russia and China closer together?

As the Biden administration sounds a global call against autocracy, Beijing and Moscow signal their willingness to build a united front against the West.

As he approaches his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden delivered a speech at a joint session of Congress. While only a small part of his speech dealt directly with foreign policy, the speech rested from start to finish on a distinctly universalist understanding of the place of the Americas in the world. Biden reiterated the central message of his February State Department remarks: There is no longer a clear line between foreign policy and domestic policy. In Bidens’ account, the sacred burden of the Washingtons is to wage and win the war between democracy, a word repeated sixteen times throughout the speech and autocracy, against enemies inside and out. .

Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hatred and fears that have separated us ?, he asked. The adversaries of the Americas, the autocrats of the world, bet it is impossible. They look at the images of the mob that attacked this Capitol as proof that the sun is setting on American democracy. They are wrong. And we have to prove them wrong. We have to prove that democracy still works. May our government still function and be able to serve the people. Referring to the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, Biden said we are in an abyss of insurgency and pandemic and pain autocracy and we the people have not budged.

The president identified China as a competitor later in the speech, challenging alleged human rights violations in Beijing with harsh language mirroring his earlier remarks on social justice issues in the United States: And, I him said [Chinas leader Xi Jinping] what I have told many world leaders, that America will not give up its commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms. No responsible US president can remain silent when basic human rights are violated. A president must represent the essence of our country. America is a unique idea in the world. We are all created equal. This is who we are. We cannot deviate from this principle.

Bidens’ comments on Russia were brief and a little more reserved. Biden has presented his administration’s previous sanctions in Moscow as a direct and proportionate response while assuring the public that the United States and Russia can also cooperate when it is in our mutual interest. the official transcription shows his remarks on Russia were meant to end on a note of hope, emphasizing cooperation on nuclear arms control and climate issues, but Biden decided to issue a final warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin before moving on: but he understands, we’ll answer, he insisted, with a dramatic pause.

Autocrats won’t win the future, Biden concluded. America will. The future will belong to America. The two targets of Bidens’ comments have not stood idly by in recent months. China and Russia have implemented unprecedented unilateral countermeasures against the Biden administration’s sanctions. The Kremlin announced a zero tolerance policy for further sanctions in the weeks following a new round of Western sanctions for the imprisonment of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Breaking the Kremlin’s long-standing commitment to proportionate retaliation, Putin has promised an asymmetrical response if the West crosses the red line on Russia. Meanwhile, Beijing has sanctioned scores of Western government officials, including head of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Manchin, amid the scandal over China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. China also threat a robust response if Washington boycots the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, a move the Biden administration floated but quickly retreated.

The increasingly bold unilateral moves by Moscow and Beijing pose an obvious challenge to the Biden administration, but an even greater strategic threat looms on the horizon: the possibility of Sino-Russian coordination to contain the West. During a joint press conference with his counterpart Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the deterioration of ties between Moscow and Brussels would advance the cause of Russian-Chinese friendship. In an interview with Chinese media, Lavrov expressed Moscows’ interest in forming a coalition of countries united against unilateral sanctions, such as those imposed on Russia and China by Western governments.

Beijing, for its part, has signaled its willingness to support Russia against Western sanctions. We strongly oppose the use of unilateral sanctions. China and Russia enjoy comprehensive partnership relations with each other. China and Russia will support each other in the protection of state sovereignty, mentionned Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin earlier this week. Unilateral sanctions are a manifestation of hegemony, they arouse general protests, he added.

But what exactly are the political fruits of this strategic partnership? In one item Sino-Russian relations intensify as the United States and its allies scramble, Global Times wrote that the most influential bilateral relationship in Eurasia is the China-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Coordinating for a New Era, but struggled to cite concrete political examples of this partnership in action.

the Global Times made a solid geostrategic observation, however: to be honest, no country in the region can stand alone against China or Russia, let alone fight both powers at the same time. Certainly, there is no indication that Moscow or Beijing are currently interested in anything approaching a formal military alliance and so far the much-vaunted strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing has largely been confined to proclamations. abstract moral support.

But there is one crucial and often overlooked nuance at this point: The two powers do not need to formally enter into an alliance to lock Washington into a disastrous two-fronted conflict. Experts have warned for years that in the event of a major conventional war between the United States and China or Russia, the non-belligerent power will not simply be a passive observer. There are countless catastrophic unforeseen events that could result from such a conflict. Here’s one: Beijing would be very tempted to exploit a potential US-Russian conflict in eastern Ukraine or the Baltic states, finally realizing its long-standing plans to seize Taiwan while Washington is politically and militarily occupied elsewhere.

The implications are clear: as the Biden administration prepares for a policy of values-based confrontation with Moscow and Beijing, Washington cannot afford to lose sight of the geopolitical risks underlying the US-strategic triangle. China-Russia.

Russias Mark Episkopos is a national security reporter for The National Interest.

Image: Reuters.

