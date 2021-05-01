India-Pakistan: Towards a Thaw or Another False Start?





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in Abu Dhabi early on April 18, just a day after his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Dubai. Jaishankar had a meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on April 18. Qureshi also traveled from Dubai to Abu Dhabi the next morning and met Sheikh Abdullah in the evening.

Jaishankar and Qureshi’s visits to the United Arab Emirates around the same time fueled speculation about behind-the-scenes efforts by Emirati governments to bring the two South Asian neighbors back to the negotiating table. Qureshi gave credit to the speculation, as he told Gulf News in an interview that representatives from India and Pakistan were having sessions in the United Arab Emirates. Neither Jaishankar nor the New Delhi Foreign Ministry has confirmed or denied this.

Speculation over the UAE’s mediation between India and Pakistan has actually been around since the armed forces of the two South Asian countries agreed on February 25 to stop firing through the Line of Control ( LoC). Jaishankar welcomed UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah to New Delhi just a day after the Director General (Military Operations) of the Indian Army and his Pakistani Army counterpart agreed to strictly abide by the ceasefire pact -fire 2003.

Abu Dhabis’ envoy to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, almost confirmed the role of the UAE in helping India and Pakistan defuse tensions over Kashmir and making the two neighbors agree to stop flouting the ceasefire along the LoC. He said in a virtual discussion hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University on April 14 that while India and Pakistan might not become each other’s best friends, the goal of the UAE was to ensure that the two South Asian countries have a functional relationship with an open line. Communication.

There has been an exchange of positive moods between New Delhi and Islamabad in recent months. India allowed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ plane to fly into its airspace when it was due to fly to Sri Lanka on February 24, just two days before the armed forces of the two countries agreed to keep the peace along the LoC. Islamabad in 2019 rejected similar requests from New Delhi for permission to fly over aircraft carrying President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khan said in Islamabad on March 17 that India would benefit economically from peace with Pakistan, which could give it direct access to Central Asia. On March 18, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was time for his country and India to bury the past and move on. Modi wrote to his counterpart in Islamabad on March 23 to convey his greetings on Pakistan Day. Modi wrote to Khan that India, being a neighboring country, wanted cordial relations with the Pakistani people. Khan responded to Modi on March 30, thanking him for his greetings and explaining that the Pakistani people also want peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India. When Khan tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 20, Modi tweeted wishing his speedy recovery. Pakistan recently offered to supply ventilators and Bi-PAP machines to India, which has been hit hard by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The formal bilateral dialogue between the two South Asian neighbors was relaunched in March 2011 after the two-and-a-half-year hiatus following the terrorist attacks of November 26-28, 2008 in Mumbai. New Delhi suspended him again after Pakistani army personnel brutally killed two Indian army soldiers along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in January 2013. Modi called on the Pakistani prime minister to then Mr. Nawaz Sharif to attend his swearing-in ceremony and their first meeting. on May 27, 2014. But attempts to relaunch the dialogue in 2014 and 2015 were unsuccessful. The foreign ministers of the two countries announced the resumption of dialogue on December 9, 2015. Modi paid a surprise visit to Lahore to greet Sharif on his birthday. But then came the terrorist attacks on January 2-5, 2016 against the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, Punjab and the Indian Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, followed by the attack. against the Indian Army Brigade Headquarters in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 2016 and India’s retaliatory surgical strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan on September 26, 2016. India boycotted the summit of the ASACR, which was due to be hosted by Pakistan in November 2016. Other nations did too, forcing the Pakistani government to cancel it. Tensions between the two nations escalated following the attack on Indian paramilitary soldiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group on February 14, 2019, Indian Air Force retaliation on a The terrorist camp in Balakot, heart of Pakistan, February 26, 2019, and Pakistanis protest against India, August 5, 2019, decided to strip J&K of its special status and to reorganize the State into two Union territories.

The recent exchanges of positive moods between New Delhi and Islamabad have somewhat eased the tension between the two nations. But it all just might end up as another false start. Khan said India should first make the decision to relaunch the stalled dialogue with Pakistan. The Modi Government in New Delhi, however, handed the blame to Islamabad, saying Pakistan should create an atmosphere conducive to talks by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorists using the territory under its control for cross-border terrorism against India. Khan and Qureshi have said Pakistan is ready to hold talks with India if the Modi government reverses its August 5, 2019 decision and reinstates J&K special status. It is learned that New Delhi has firmly communicated to Islamabad that the decision of the Modi government to withdraw the special status granted to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution has been approved by the Indian Parliament and irreversible. India has told the UAE that Pakistan’s rhetoric on restoring J&K special status will in fact make it difficult for it to mobilize public opinion in favor of resuming talks.

New Delhi has long maintained that the 1972 Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan and the 1999 Lahore Declaration by both parties left no room for the United Nations or any other third party to play a role. role in the settlement of outstanding issues between the two countries of the South. Asian neighbors. The Modi government strongly rejected offers made publicly and repeatedly by then-US President Donald Trump in 2019 to mediate between the two South Asian neighbors. However, he appears to be comfortable with the UAE’s informal and behind-the-scenes role in facilitating its talks with the Khan government in Islamabad.

Islamabad began making peace overtures in New Delhi shortly after Joe Biden took over as President of the United States on January 20 of this year. The words of Khan and the most powerful leader of the Pakistani military, General Bajwa, were not backed up by any credible action on the ground to address New Delhis’ fundamental concerns. Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadav continues to be sentenced to death in Pakistan. Besides cosmetic action against Hafiz Saeed and Zaki ur Rahman Lakhvi of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba to get off the Financial Action Task Force gray list, the anti-Indian terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan continues to be operational. Yet the Modi government did not immediately reject Islamabad’s overtures to deny Pakistan any chance to present India to the new US administration as an inflexible and stubborn nation. Anxious to prevent any regional instability from disrupting its plan for the early withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the Biden administration was quick to welcome the February 25 agreement between the armed forces of the two South Asian neighbors for stop the crossfire from the LoC.

New Delhi has also taken another factor into account by refraining from categorically rejecting Islamabad’s peace overtures if the ceasefire along the LoC holds and keeps the western border relatively calm, this will reduce, although to a limited extent, pressure on the Indian military. , which has been in a stalemate with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army along the disputed India-China border in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

The road to real peace between India and Pakistan, however, remains long, hemmed in and prone to accidents. No one in New Delhi has the slightest doubt about this.

