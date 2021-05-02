Genius Umar moves fast to follow President Jokowi’s instructions – Covesia





Covesia.com – Following the regional chiefs coordination meeting directly with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, Mayor of Pariaman, Genius Umar immediately moved quickly to follow the President’s instructions. “There are several directions for Pak Jokowi during the coordination meeting, including asking all regional leaders to pay attention and remain vigilant regarding the development of the increasing spread of Covid-19 in a number of countries,” said declared Genius on Saturday (1/5 / 2021). Genius continued, his party immediately moved quickly to implement the president’s instructions. Regarding the issue of handling Covid-19 in Kota Pariaman, currently his party has re-established the command post of task force Covid-19. “Then we socialize on a regular basis so that people obey and implement strict health protocols,” Genius said. Genius said, under the chairman’s leadership, that currently, the daily status of Covid-19 in India has reached 350,000 cases per day, with a death toll of 5,000 to 10,000 per day. Even though between November 2020 and February 2021, India was able to suppress the spread of Covid-19 and became the best in the world. However, as the government and its people ignore and pay no attention to existing health services, India is currently the worst management of Covid-19 in the world. “Pak Jokowi said this should be a lesson for everyone, so that it does not happen in the country of Indonesia. That is why we must continue to prioritize health protocols in every activity, don’t be not careless, ”he said. In addition to managing the spread of Covid-19, Genius said, the president’s directive also focused on the economic recovery sector, where he reminded regional leaders to hasten APBD spending, especially spending in capital. << Then, Pak Jokowi also stressed that the social assistance intended to alleviate the burden of the people affected by this pandemic must also be distributed immediately, because the public consumption through a number of these aids, in addition to being able to help the community, will also encourage economic growth in the regions, ”he said. Genius said that the city government of Pariaman (Pemkot), in addition to immediately distributing direct cash assistance from the Village Fund (BLT) to beneficiary families (KPM), also implemented the cash intensive work , assistance from Kotaku. There are 9 villages in Kota Pariaman that receive assistance from this center, which targets people who work later and receive a salary. Genius said the president also called on local governments and related agencies to continue boosting vaccine coverage against Covid-19 in their respective regions, so that herd immunity can be formed immediately. “However, for Kota Pariaman, the implementation of the vaccination was initiated by the health staff, where of the 5,180 total vaccines received by Kota Pariaman, to date, 3,789 vaccines have been distributed, or about 73%. “, He explained. While the remaining 1,178 vaccines, 39 percent were allocated to health workers in Kota Pariaman. Of the 900 Kota Pariaman health workers assigned by the center for immunization, Kota Pariaman managed to exceed the predetermined target of 130 percent or up to 1,170 health workers. Meanwhile, Genius said that for public officials, his party had vaccinated 2,512 people, or 47.59%, out of a total of 5,278 public officials. “Our goal is to be able to reach 70%,” he said. (through)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos