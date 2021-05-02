Boris Johnson vows ‘ruthless’ crackdown on scourge of gangs that steal our dogs

Boris Johnson today promises a ‘ruthless’ crackdown on dognapping and other pet crimes.

Demand for dogs during the pandemic sparked a massive increase in thefts, with some breeds reaching as high as 4,000 every four times the price before Covid.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland has set up a task force which the Prime Minister said would ensure that “the criminal justice system properly treats anyone who is so malicious as to steal a dog.”

Writing in The Mail on Sunday opposite, Mr Johnson, who owns a white Jack Russell crusader called Dilyn with her fiance Carrie Symonds, said the crime was too often seen as trivial and on par with robbery. ‘display.

But he adds: “ I firmly believe in the broken windows theory that if you want to stop serious crime, you also have to be ruthless in the face of offenses that may seem second-rate to some, but actually cause pain. and tremendous grief. the victims.’

The new measure is part of a broader crackdown on crime.

Mr Johnson said police, aided in part by Covid, which has restricted the movement of criminals, are winning the war against county drug gangs who use dedicated phone lines to send mass texts to people. clients and organize courier networks, often children and vulnerable adults, to move drugs from towns to small towns.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland (above) has set up a task force which the Prime Minister said would ensure that ‘the criminal justice system properly treats anyone who is so malicious as to steal a dog’ .

“Overall, it is believed that there is a reduction of about 20% in the prevalence of these gangs,” writes Mr Johnson. “But we are only at the beginning of this fight; we need to do more. ‘

He adds, “ We have to take gangs down hard every step of the way. So when the drug mules take the trains, they have to confront the British Transport Police who are equipped with drug sniffer dogs.

Mr Johnson, who has pledged to ‘eliminate the gangsters’, also announces:

Overall, crime is on the decline and 90 percent of county gangs in Norfolk have been “wound up”;

Towns like Swale in Kent and Bangor in Wales are now free from the scourge of county gangs;

The new powers of the police to combat street violence are reinforced by tougher penalties for serious sexual and violent offenders;

So far this year, police have recovered 27 stolen dogs in Hertfordshire, 26 in Surrey, 83 in Suffolk and 80 in Carmarthenshire.

Dog ownership has skyrocketed since the first lockdown, with 2.2 million people having received one in the first six months of the pandemic. But new figures have also revealed that dog thefts have increased by a fifth over the past year.

Data from 37 of the 45 UK police forces show around 2,438 dogs were reported stolen last year, a 19% increase from 2019, when there were 2,026.

66-year-old retiree left ‘broken’ by violent uproar Retiree Mike Jasper was attacked and had his Sprocker Spaniel Ted (above) stolen while walking on communal ground Retired Mike Jasper was attacked and had his Sprocker Spaniel Ted stolen while walking on a commune. The 66-year-old was assaulted from behind by two men who fled with his beloved three-year-old pet in December. The retired police officer was thrown to the ground and one of the attackers held onto his wrist until he let go of the leash while walking on Cannon Hill Common in south London. Mr Jasper’s dog had helped him cope with depression and his daughter Lucinda recounted how the flight had severely damaged her father’s sanity. “ Ever since Ted was taken daddy has just been completely broken, ” she said. “He can’t leave the house. He really suffers from depression and as a family it is truly heartbreaking to see that he has made such good progress with his mental health.

Charities estimate the overall figure to be significantly higher. The DogLost volunteer group reported a 170% increase in the number of pets reported stolen from 172 in 2019 to 465 last year.

Katy Bourne, the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, has called for pet theft to be categorized separately in order to improve police data.

She found through an online survey that more than a fifth of 124,000 respondents had had a pet stolen or knew someone who had in the past year.

Almost 65% of those surveyed said they feared taking their pets for a walk during the day.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers were the most popular breed targeted by thieves, with 97 stolen in 2020, representing 21% of all dogs with named breeds stolen in 2020.

Mr Johnson says he imagines some non-dog owners will think the police might be better employed elsewhere.

“It’s missing the mark,” he wrote. “ If you’re cynical and mean enough to steal a dog, in an organized gang you will almost certainly be a party to other types of crime. ”