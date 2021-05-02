No Compromise on Blasphemy Laws: Ashrafi – Pakistan





Posted May 01, 2021 10:34 PM

No compromise on blasphemy laws: Achrafi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that there would be no compromise on blasphemy laws because all ulemas and leaders religious rejected the resolution adopted by the European Union in the regard.

Addressing a press conference here at the Muthida Ulema Board Seerat Academy, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position on Islamophobia is that of the entire Muslim world.

No one could be allowed to blaspheme the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the name of freedom of speech or religion and any violence in this regard was also not tolerable, he said. added.

A negative discussion continued in the European Union regarding Islamophobia and blasphemy, Ashrafi said.

SAPM said no body in Pakistan was authorized to question non-Muslims about their religion. “Our courts make decisions on the basis of facts, law and justice,” he added.

He invited the ambassadors of European states to review the unfounded reports on Pakistan as some elements wanted to play with its integrity and solidarity, and the feelings of its people.

Ashrafi said the international propaganda about forced conversions in Pakistan was baseless. If certain items were discovered in the course of such activities, they would be doomed, he added.

He said complaints of forced religious conversion of many girls had been filed, but no evidence had been provided in court.

To a question, he said the law would run its course without any discrimination against followers of any school of religious thought involved in violence. Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days of Ramazan.

He urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures for their protection against COVID-19 and prayed for the early elimination of the pandemic.

He said talks could not resume with India without ending the reign of terror and brutality in the illegally occupied Jamm and Kashmir’s Indina. He urged the world to force India to change its attitude towards Kashmir.

Ashrafi said that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on the same day in the country as the holy month of Ramazan.

