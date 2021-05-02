You won’t believe what Donald Trump says about Melania Trump now, is he serious ??





Donald Trump claimed that Melania has never had plastic surgery and that the internet does not buy her. In a recent conversation with Molly Jong-Fast on the “The New Abnormal” podcast, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski revealed a surprising conversation she had with the Trumps while on a trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Apparently, as they spoke, Donald claimed that Melania “hadn’t done any work.” But not everyone believes it.

Splash / Shutterstock

Brzezinski explained that his own experience with plastic surgery started the conversation. “I had actually had like a thing on the sides of my neck, as I guess they call it like a chin crease,” she explained, with OK !. “Four days later it’s New Years Eve and Trump calls Joe and he’s like ‘Where’s Mika?’ He’s still obsessed with me. “

She decided to visit them, and ended up opening up to Melania about her recent procedure in a “woman-to-woman” conversation.

Splash / Shutterstock

“Melania was very curious to know [the procedure]”Brzezinski explained.

But Trump made sure to clarify that his wife had never undergone cosmetic procedures. Apparently during their conversation he stepped in to say, “You know, Melania didn’t do any work. She is perfect. I’m like, “This is awesome.” “

Splash / Shutterstock

According to Brzezinski, that conversation was the inspiration behind Trump’s Twitter rant against her in 2017, in which he claimed she was “bleeding badly from a facelift.”

“I heard low-rated @Morning_Joe talk bad about me (no longer watching). So how come the low IQ? Insisted on joining me,” Trump tweeted at the time. “She was bleeding a lot. because of a facelift. I said no!”

Splash / Shutterstock

While Trump may claim his wife never went under a knife, not everyone believes him. And their before and after photos are quite convincing.

It’s amazing how gracefully a woman can age. With large amounts of plastic surgery of course. pic.twitter.com/sCxb5eb78S

– Brett (@Regnartterb) April 26, 2020







