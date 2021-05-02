Surviving the Crackdown in Xinjiang, in Mandarin





At the beginning of April, The New Yorker published Surviving the Crackdown in Xinjiang, about a brutal people’s war that Chinese authorities are pursuing against their own citizens in Xinjiang, a border territory in the country’s far northwest. It follows the story of Anar Sabit, an ethnic Kazakh who left China in 2014 to rebuild in Canada; Three years later, she returned to her hometown in Xinjiang to witness a family emergency, before being swept away by a wave of mass arrests and sent to a re-education camp. She was among hundreds of thousands of ethnic Kazakhs and Uighurs who were forced to settle in camps in the region in the years that followed. This detention system, the latest manifestation of the Chinese government’s long-standing suspicion of the Turkish Muslim peoples of Xinjiang, was initiated in conjunction with a program of pervasive social surveillance, draconian restrictions on faith and culture. , destruction of heritage sites and strict enforcement of the family. town planning regulations. (In 2018 alone, Xinjiang’s birth rates fell by nearly a third.) These are all facets of a comprehensive policy that appears to meet the conditions of genocide, as Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin said. defined during WWII. “class =” external-link external-link-embed__hed-link button “data-event-click =” {“element”: “ExternalLink”, “outgoingURL”: “https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/a -reporter-at-large / magazine / 2021/04/12 / survive-the-repression-in-xinjiang-translation-mandarin-raffi-khatchadourian “}” href = “https://www.newyorker.com/ magazine / a-reporter-at-large / magazine / 2021/04/12 / survive the crackdown in xinjiang translation-mandarin-raffi-khatchadourian “rel =” nofollow noopener “target =” _ blank “> Read the story in Mandarin. The humanitarian crisis that the Chinese Communist Party caused in Xinjiang remains relevant. But to speak frankly about it in China is practically impossible. Under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, attacks on free speech have climbed Across the country. An anonymous Chinese Twitter account, @SpeechFreedomCN, has documented thousands of cases in which authorities have punished people for speaking out, even for what appear to be offhand comments. Earlier this week, the account Noted this Liaoning man Sun was detained for 10 days for inappropriate remarks he posted on WeChat along with a photo of state leaders. Thursday there was this: Zhang, a man from Hangzhou, was detained for 7 days for sharing via WeChat a photo of cops participating in a contest and writing a dog rally. Simply spreading rumors on social media can result in jail time. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, an English-language Communist Party newspaper aimed at international readers, explained the philosophy of the states earlier this year. Freedom of expression cannot affect or compromise the governance of the country, it wrote. This is the bottom line. In China, it is particularly difficult to obtain reliable information about state policy in Xinjiang, even though this policy has harmed and distorted the lives of millions of people. Almost as soon as The New Yorker published Surviving the Crackdown in Xinjiang, netizens began to translate it into Mandarin, in whole or in part. A group on Twitter launched a crowdsourcing effort and called for volunteers to select specific paragraphs to work on, to write on, We weren’t asking for much as long as the sentences made sense. A few days after the story was published, full amateur translations began to appear on a forum hosted by an institution in Beijing. As translations proliferated, The New Yorker was already taking steps to order an official Chinese version, to ensure that an accurate rendition is available for anyone wishing to read it in Mandarin. You can find it here:







