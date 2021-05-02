Prime Minister Imran wants electoral voting system after low turnout





After Qadir Khan Mandokhail of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday, April 29, the ruling PTI party and PML-N filed a petition to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) for a recount vote, which was later rejected.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to comment on the allegations of “rigging” in the NA-249 by-election. He said that aside from the 1970 election, in every election the allegations of rigging raised doubts about the credibility of the election results.

In the election of NA 249 bye, despite a low turnout, all parties are crying out loud and claiming a rigging. The same thing happened in Daska recently and during the Senate elections. In fact, apart from the 1970 election, in every election allegations of rigging have raised doubts about the credibility of the election results.

He further raised the fact that many leaders are asking the opposition to cooperate and help reform our current electoral system in order to achieve transparent electoral results.

His tweet read: “Trump’s team did everything to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election; but because of the technology used in the electoral process, no irregularities were found. For a year now, we have been asking the opposition to cooperate with us and help reform our current electoral system.

He also touched on the 2020 US presidential elections, saying the technology used for the elections worked well in choosing Joe Biden’s presidency and sacking Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister in another tweet wrote: “Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and to strengthen our democracy.”

Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and to strengthen our democracy.

Note that Abdul Qadir Mandokhail of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the NA-249 by-election held Thursday in the city’s western district.

The PPP Abdul Qadir Mandokhail collected 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by the PML-Ns Miftah Ismail who obtained 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed, of the banned TLP, lagged behind with 11,125 votes.

PSP Mustafa Kamal obtained only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-Ps Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates halfway through the count, drawing public attention as they waited for the results.

The PML-N blamed the PPP for trying to rig the result, saying it would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the election was stolen from her party. Adding that, the Electoral Commission should have retained the results of this controversial election.

She said this seat would return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and that if evidence of impropriety is found, strict action will be taken.

