Six months for the necessary revolution in administrative affairs

It is an inflection point for the BJP government. The 2020-2021 crisis calls on PM Modi to ensure a revolution in administrative affairs.

The Russians are an extraordinary people and the contributions they have made to the history of mankind have not been recognized as much as they deserve. Besides the many scientific and technological discoveries of inventive Russian minds, there are also darker areas, like Russian roulette. It is a game of chance in which a revolver has a single chamber loaded with a bullet. The chamber is then whirled, the gun pointed at the player’s forehead, who then pulls the trigger. If the ignition lever hit the bullet, there would be instant death. Otherwise, the sound of a click of the pistol indicating that the firing pin has struck an empty chamber. Are those who play such a game brave or crazy? Sometimes an excess of the first leads to the other. With the implementation of WHO-recommended shutdown protocols and attitudes towards SARS CoV-2, the coronavirus is the first to strike around Wuhan. The virus has traveled the world from the comfort of an airline, except for a few countries that dodged the bullet through smart policy. The pandemic has caused a storm that has claimed millions of lives, hundreds of millions of jobs and reduced the standard of living of billions of people around the world. India needs to be prepared for the worst instead of behaving like the best has already happened. Will there be no responsibility for the current shortage of therapeutics, oxygen and vaccines across the country? India is a country where software engineers go to work in Israel or other tech superpowers because they cannot find jobs at home that would use their skills. The products they help manufacture in the countries they subsequently travel to are then exported to India at much higher prices than would be the case, had the local talent been given funding and the freedom to function. The good news is that the crisis in which the country finds itself has allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on reforms that should have been carried out in the second half of 2014. Reform is like medicine, bitter at first but with it. unpleasant taste quickly forgotten by the recovery of health that will follow. Under the UPA, the penalties multiply, as do the alleged breaches of the law. It has become easy for any public servant to put an individual in difficulty under one provision of the law or another. The dystopian mode of administration of Bharo Prison has given way to a more sensible construction since the outbreak of the pandemic, which could ultimately ensure that the flight of talent and money to distant shores from India, which started during the UPA period, will be reversed. Given his lack of action in 2004-14 on the lines he suggested, Rahul Gandhi will likely remain Prime Minister Modi’s ideal opponent. The heir to the Congress Party got the chance to do something and let it go, limiting himself to words, words, words. The country is fed up with words, besides getting sick in another way.

Since more than 90% of unrecorded assets are not denominated in local currency, but mainly secreted abroad, demonetization has had a limited impact on the underground economy. With regard to the GST, the methods of police officer or PC of the Ministry of Finance assisted by the Ministry of Justice within the framework of the UPA were again exposed. The rates were outrageous and incomprehensible. The Good & Simple Tax system was the reverse of this. All that the GST first introduced was to make compliance a nightmare and allow corrupt officials to extort bribes through intimidation. In the case of demonetization, the PM ultimately had to step in to get the RBI back to its primary function of providing liquidity for growing the economy rather than choking it to the brink of death by draining silver businesses. For the GST as well, it took Premier Modis’ intervention to ensure that compliance with the GST was easier, even if it remains a work in progress. And then came SARS CoV-2. At first, they were migrant workers and slum dwellers, and now it’s the middle class that is finding out that the bullet-laden chamber is becoming commonplace. Jewelry set aside for a girl’s wedding was pledged, loans were taken from friends, property was sold. This is all to try to make sure that a family member stays alive once an RT-PCR test is positive and the virus is in a lethal form rather than (as in the majority of cases). case) less harmful than even the common cold. Once again, Prime Minister Modi had to intervene to ensure that the production of medicines, oxygen and vaccines was accelerated. Will those responsible for the pain and dislocation of DeMo, GST and inattention at the onset of a second wave of SARS CoV-2 be identified and held accountable? Unless this is done, the nation will continue from crisis to crisis. Finally, the seemingly endless reservoir of goodwill for the common man and on the part of the people who is the Prime Minister of India will be depleted.

Only 5% of civil servants in India want to profit from it at the expense of the population. Most seek to help people, and yet all too often the rules, laws and regulations that are passed and implemented reflect the need for additional bribe-collecting capacity of the 5% rather than instinct for the good of 95%. It is an inflection point for the BJP government. The famine of the 1960s sparked the Green Revolution thanks to the wisdom of Lal Bahadur Shastris and the administrative skills of C. Subramanian. The 2020-2021 crisis calls on Prime Minister Modi to ensure that there is a revolution in administrative affairs so that the 5% no longer lead the shots when they point their revolvers of authority at the future of the Indian people. Smart policy, transparency and accountability are needed. PM Modi has the power to ensure that this very year, before the 5% manages to drain all the goodwill he has accumulated over decades of public life.