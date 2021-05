Accused during the riot of January 6? Yeah, but prison might be a different story

WASHINGTON More than 400 people were charged with federal crimes in the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. But prison may be another story.

As new defendants still flock to the Washington Federal Court, the Justice Department is under pressure to resolve less serious cases quickly. While defendants charged with crimes such as conspiracy and assaulting agents during the insurgency could face heavy sentences, some members of the crowd who were not caught joining in the violence or to destruction could see little or no time behind bars.

The people who were just there for the ride and a little ignorant, I think most of them probably won’t get jail time. And for what it’s worth, I think it’s appropriate, said Rachel Barkow, a New York University law school professor. “Having a crime on their record going through it all is probably a really big wake-up call for most people,” she said.

The seat was unlike anything the country had ever seen, as crowds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended on Capitol Hill to stop Congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. But in the months that followed, Trump loyalists worked to minimize the aggression, while Democrats and others wanted justice done for what they saw as a crime against democracy and the state of. law.

After Trump’s impeachment by the House results in an acquittal by the Senate, these criminal cases are a possible avenue for justice.

It is a formidable task for lawyers and judges to determine the appropriate sanction to seek and pronounce. Many defendants had stable jobs and no criminal records, factors generally rewarded by the leniency of the criminal justice system.

As plea negotiations intensify, the Justice Department must make an effort to differentiate the different actions of members of the crowd on this day without giving the impression that some get away with simple slaps on the wrist. .

“The biggest country in the world, the most powerful country in the world, was toppled during a very frightening time. And that is no small feat,” said Lenese Herbert, who previously worked as a federal prosecutor. in Washington.

