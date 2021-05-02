Politics
Sino-Philippine friendship and cooperation will stand the test of time – Manila Bulletin
(Remarks by HE Ambassador Huang Xilian at the Vaccine Summit of the Philippine International Chamber of Commerce and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, April 30, 2021.)
I am honored to attend this summit. Let me first of all thank the Philippine International Chamber of Commerce and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organizing this timely event.
The COVID-19 pandemic still rages around the world. The fight against the pandemic remains the most urgent task of the international community. The vaccine is the fundamental means of controlling the spread of the pandemic and saving lives.
President Xi Jinping solemnly declared that the COVID-19 vaccine, once developed and deployed by China, will become a global public good. This will be China’s contribution to ensuring accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.
China is honoring its words with actions, pooling resources and sparing no effort to promote research and development of the COVID-19 vaccine. In China, five COVID-19 vaccines have obtained conditional marketing authorization or emergency use permit, with more than 240 million doses administered. China plans to vaccinate 560 million people with 1.12 billion doses by the end of July. So far, more than 80 countries have authorized the use of Chinese vaccines. The safety and efficacy of Chinese vaccines have been recognized around the world. Despite the domestic supply shortage, China provided vaccines to 80 urgently needed developing countries and three international organizations, and exported vaccines to more than 40 countries. China has also actively responded to the appeal of the United Nations and the WHO. China has joined the WHO-supported COVAX vaccination program, under which we have committed to provide an initial COVID-19 vaccine of 10 million doses and prioritize the needs of developing countries, committed to distribution global vaccine fair.
As the coronavirus variants emerge frequently, mass vaccination becomes a race against time. It is only by being safe, effective and accessible that a vaccine can be called a good product. The international community must unite to overcome the difficulties and eliminate the “vaccine divide”. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, China has donated one million doses of vaccine to the Philippines and has prioritized the export of vaccines to the Philippines. So far, 3.5 million doses of Chinese vaccine have arrived in the Philippines and another two million doses purchased by the Philippine government will arrive soon in May. We are delighted to know that the Russian vaccine will arrive in Manila soon to help the Philippines fight the pandemic. Some vaccine-producing countries store large quantities of vaccine far beyond their actual needs. They also ban the export of raw materials for the production of vaccines, resulting in a serious shortage of vaccines in developing countries. Vaccine nationalism, contrary to international equity and justice, is undermining the hard work of international communities to fight the pandemic.
Real gold can withstand the test of fire. China’s test kits and PPE have withstood doubts and suspicions and have proven to protect the Philippines’ fight against COVID-19 since last year. This year, doubts and even smears also arose before and when Chinese vaccines arrived in the Philippines. Today, Chinese vaccines have become the main source of vaccination in the Philippines. I was particularly impressed by General Galvez and his team for their professional dedication and transparency in the Chinese vaccine procurement process.
Faced with the pandemic, it is essential for our two countries to work together to overcome the pandemic and put the economy and the lives of populations back on track. China and the Philippines are neighbors that cannot be far away. For the neighbors, it is normal to have differences. What matters is that we manage them in a mature and constructive way. It serves the mutual benefits of our countries and meets the common aspiration of our people. China always values promise and integrity. We Chinese always mean what we say. And we firmly believe that a friend in need really is a friend, and time will tell. The pandemic is a test of friendship. Some countries, while watching with indifference the Philippines’ anguish over vaccine needs, have tried to sow discord by taking advantage of the differences between China and the Philippines. We must remain vigilant. The harder the weather, the more our eyes open. We would eventually know who the true friends and reliable partners are.
Success belongs to those who persevere. I believe that through solidarity and mutual assistance, we will overcome the pandemic and embrace a better future. I also believe that the Sino-Philippine friendship and cooperation will stand the test of time.
I wish this summit every success. Thank you.
