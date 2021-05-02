Indian officials ignored the warning that a new strain would spread quickly





Indian officials have ignored their own group of science advisers who warned in March that a virulent new strain of the coronavirus was rapidly spreading across the country. The government did not decide to impose restrictions and allowed millions of people, most of them unmasked, to attend crowded religious festivals, demonstrations and political rallies organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and d ‘other politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata party and opposition parties, Reuters reported. Today India faces an overwhelming wave of new infections, forcing overpacked hospitals to lock their doors as millions of people scramble for treatment and mortuaries overflow with COVID-19 victims. Even a late mass vaccination campaign stumbles as states run out of vaccines as infection rates soar more than 400,000 cases per day and deaths exceed 3,500 per day. People line up to receive their Covid-19 vaccines at a mass vaccination center on April 29, 2021 in Mumbai, India. Fariha Farooqui / Getty Images The warning about the new variant, which was detected in February, was issued by India’s SARS-CoV-2 genetics consortium. It was passed on to the country’s health ministry and a senior official who reports directly to the prime minister, according to Reuters. The news agency could not confirm whether it had been forwarded to Modi himself. His office did not respond to a request for comment. Flames rise from the cremation pyres of victims of a fire that broke out at Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 Hospital, in Virar, near Mumbai, India on Friday April 23, 2021. AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade When the country’s health ministry made public the discovery of the new variant, it did not express much concern, but said the strain would be tackled with tests and quarantine measures already underway. No action has been taken to prevent large gatherings or impose lockdown measures. New infections quadrupled between March 1 and April 1. India’s death toll from COVID-19 has passed 200,000 as a wave of the virus sweeps the country. AP Photo / Bikas Das, file “It has been stressed very, very clearly that if drastic measures are not taken now, it will be too late to avoid the mortality that we are going to see,” National Center for Disease Control Director Sujeet Kumar Singh said of of another meeting that took place on April 18. Modi argued against the lockdowns two days later, urging states to avoid them due to damage to the economy. Farmers and farm workers attend a rally against farm laws in Barnala, northern Punjab, India on February 21, 2021. REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui The Indian variant has now reached at least 17 countries, including Britain, Switzerland and Iran. The United States will begin restricting travel from India on Tuesday. The Naga Sadhus (Hindu holy men) take a sacred dip in the waters of the Ganges on Shahi Snan (royal bath) day during the Kumbh Mela religious festival, in Haridwar, April 12, 2021. MONEY SHARMA / AFP via Getty Images

