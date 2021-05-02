Docs, staff use questionable means to siphon off drugs





Chennai:

Of the five incidents of arrests linked to the sale of Remdesivir, the one related to the government hospital was reported in Tambaram.

Police said Mohammed Imran Khan, a doctor at a private hospital, bought Remdesiver from a Vignesh and others who worked at a government hospital in Tiruvannamalai. These vials were given to staff for administration to COVID patients. However, when patients succumb, they notify supervisors that they have administered the drug and sell it for a higher price. This is how Vignesh and others sold it to Dr Mohammed Imran Khan, a policeman said.

Likewise, physiotherapist Sambasivam from a private hospital in Puraswalkam stole the vials of Remdesivir allocated to patients and sold them outside.

Superintendent S Santhi of Civil Supplies CID, who resolved three such cases, said that in only one case was the accused bought it from a dealer to sell it at a higher price. John Kingsley, who completed his medicine in Russia, is a drug agent, while his wife is a doctor. Once arrested, after setting a trap, he admitted to obtaining Remdesivir from a dealer. He was handed over to the Pallavaram police, the officer said.

Pallavaram Police then arrested a Perumal based on contributions from John Kingsleys. Perumal, who works in the drug business, is keeping a low profile on where he got the drug from. We therefore planned to take him back into custody for questioning. We would also like to bring in drug inspectors to help trace the source using the lot number printed on the seized vials, an officer said.

In the other case, the accused Dr G Deepan (28) bought Remdesivir from the pharmacy attached to the Sembakkam hospital where he was working without valid documents and sold them at a higher price.

Likewise, the duo arrested by ICF police submitted documents from former patients of the hospital where they worked at Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) to purchase Remdesivir. They bought it for Rs 9,500 and sold it for Rs 15,000, police said.

