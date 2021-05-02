Watch Trump bid farewell to Mar-a-Lago members for the summer after another ‘rigged’ election speech





Cali influencer accused of falsely claiming Latino couple attempted to kidnap their children

Twitter / KTVUA A California mom and Instagram influencer who went viral last December after accusing a Latino couple of trying to kidnap her kids from a Petaluma craft store have been accused of giving fake information to the police, according to county prosecutors. , faces two counts of allegedly lying to the cops about the incident. The extravagant accusation against longtime locals Eduardo and Sadie Martinez, who have five children of their own, was a clear case of racial profiling, the two said at the time. her husband Eddie, a family member wrote on Facebook after the charges were announced. They were falsely accused by this influencer of attempting to kidnap his children from a local Michaels store. A major allegation! Obviously, she didn’t know who she was joking with … my cousin. Prima, I’m so glad you persisted! There absolutely must be consequences for the attention-seeking influencers that make up the drama for likes and views on social media Can you imagine this happening to YOU? It could very well. The savage claim began with a video Sorensen posted on December 13 to her now defunct Instagram account, @ motherhoodessential. On Monday of this week my children were the target of an attempted kidnapping, she said. declared. Um, which is so weird to vocalize. But, uh, it happened. And I want to share this story with you for the purpose of raising awareness of the signs to look for and just encouraging parents to just be more aware of their surroundings and what’s going on around them. her kids outside the Petaluma @MichaelsStores after following them inside. His @instagram https://t.co/EJOakaAPfE videos have reached 2 million views. @petaluma_police is investigating. She and @PollyDad are speaking pic.twitter.com/j4Qt7hYmue Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 15, 2020 Sorensen, who is white, later told local media KTVU that a man and woman followed her , his 4-year-old son, and his one-year-old daughter in the store. She said in the Instagram video that she then overheard the couple, who didn’t necessarily look sharp, on the phone, describe what their children were like, and I heard them talk about the characteristics of my children, but I I was totally paralyzed with fear, Sorensen continued. I just couldn’t bring myself to say anything, she claimed the couple followed her and their children into the parking lot and acted strangely as they walked over to their van, which was parked near Sorensens. pair then departed without further incident. There’s no other explanation as to why they were doing this, other than they were just building the courage that I saw these people, they didn’t necessarily look flawless. I felt uncomfortable with them, and instead of making them uncomfortable with my discomfort, I chose to stay in my discomfort. Police from the Petaluna Police Department released a CCTV image of the couple and asked witnesses to come forward, but they could not find any evidence or witnesses to corroborate Sorensens’ count. is recognized herself and her husband in the surveillance camera photo, said at a subsequent press conference, I could not believe it. It’s like they’re literally guilty of being brown when they shop. The Martinez quickly went public with their desire to see Sorensen sued. Do you really think it’s okay to go online and be racist and telling stories about a family? Sadie Martinez said at a rally several days later. It’s hard enough being a Latin family in a white community. Getting up and going shopping one day and being accused of trying to kidnap someone’s children is heartbreaking Unfortunately, we have targets on our backs, she said. anything in the store before following her outside. But the surveillance photo appeared to show them making a purchase. Shortly after the controversy broke out, Sadie Martinez’s daughter Esaia Gonzalez told BuzzFeed News that she was horrified by Sorensens’ claims and that she believed Sorensen had likely heard the couple speak on their own. grandchildren, not Sorensens children. He’s my friend and I’m angry that she was profiled. She’s a wonderful mother and grandmother and doesn’t need kids !!! #prosecutekatie for being a racist targeting any couple because of their appearance Tigeresa (aka Angie) (@friscosgirl) December 24, 2020 Sorensen did not respond to a request for an interview. His lawyer, Charles Dresow, told the Daily Beast he would not be able to comment in detail before Sorensen’s arraignment. A source close to Sorensen told the Daily Beast that the Petaluma Police Department sent the case to the district attorneys office after completing their investigation. The maximum sentence for each of the two counts is six months in prison, but the source said that it is rare for an accused to be given so much time in such a case, unless very specific circumstances are involved. situations that end up being legally fascinating because the political desire to prosecute something as a crime might go beyond what’s in the penal code, the source said. Obviously, there are some interesting things at a high level, with the social backdrop to it, but there is also a fascinating legal backdrop for anything worth following in a number of ways. long series of false allegations made by whites against people of color. Last year, a white New York woman falsely accused a black bird watcher of threatening her and her dog. When evidence emerged that she had made it all up, woman Amy Cooper was fired from her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton. 2017 study found black people convicted of murder about 50% more likely to be innocent. In the wake of the kidnapping allegation, Sadie Martinez launched a #ProsecuteKatie movement on social media and was appointed to Petalumas’ Police and Race Relations Advisory Committee, with Sorensen due for arraignment on May 13. For more, visit The Daily Beast. Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.







