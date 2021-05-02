World leaders send congratulations ahead of May 3 Constitution anniversary The First News





Congratulatory messages from world leaders have arrived in Poland on the 230th anniversary of the May 3 constitution, the Polish presidential assistant told PAP. Krzysztof Szczerski announced that more than 30 world leaders have so far congratulated Polish President Andrzej Duda on the 230th anniversary of the adoption of the May 3 Constitution. US President Joe Biden, in a congratulatory message, wrote that since the adoption of the Constitution of May 3, 1791, Poland has faced many challenges and, through persistence and resilience, has become more strong and a source of inspiration all over the world. He also expressed his gratitude for Poland being “an ally, friend and partner” of the United States. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a dispatch to Andrzej Duda, noted that the May 3 Constitution, adopted by the Polish Sejm at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, was “a milestone in European history” . Steinmeier wrote that being the first modern constitution on the European continent and an expression of the socio-political changes that took place during the Enlightenment, the Polish Constitution paved the way for European liberal democratic values, which today form the basis of the ‘European Union. He also expressed his wish to continue cooperation with Poland and wished the country future success in a climate of peace, security and prosperity. Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his congratulations and wished all Poles prosperity and growth. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory message that since last year, China and Poland have been helping each other by fighting the epidemic together, bilateral relations are constantly developing, and cooperation between the two countries has taken hold. new life. He added that he attached great importance to the development of Polish-Chinese relations.







