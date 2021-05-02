Suspected jihadists accused of online threats against French citizens





Spanish authorities indict three suspected radical Islamic extremists who allegedly threatened the lives of French citizens in response to the magazine’s publication of the Mohammed cartoons Charlie hebdo. The three suspected extremists are accused of posting various messages encouraging terrorism and violence against French citizens on social media in response to the re-posting of the Muhammad cartoons in October. The young men were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in the city of Granada, Andalusia, and all are considered “extremely radicalized”, according to a report from the Spanish newspaper The avant-garde. The trio were remanded in custody on Thursday after a hearing in Spain’s National Court, which deals with major crimes such as terrorism cases. The men are said to have managed various social media accounts with as many as 19,000 subscribers between them, and police believe the three Muslims knew how to tailor their post to reach a younger audience. They also reportedly published media and other material related to jihadist leaders and posted videos of themselves calling for violence. The arrests come just a year after the arrest of a top Islamic State fighter in the Spanish port city of Almera along with two others. The fighter, an Egyptian national, was described by investigators as a “dangerous extremist” and “one of Europe’s most wanted terrorists”. ISIS’s main fighter among 3 suspects arrested in Spain https://t.co/MSaQZUnHqz – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 22, 2020 Since the republication of the Mohammed cartoons by Charlie hebdo, France has suffered several terrorist attacks, including the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty, murdered by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class during a course on freedom of expression. Leaders of Muslim countries condemned France and Emmanuel Macron for their defenseCharlie hebdoright to freedom of expression, as well as for Macron’s recent crackdown on political Islam and Islamist “separatism” in France. Earlier this week, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Muslim countries to boycott Western products to force countries to pass blasphemy laws preventing insults to the Islamic prophet. Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also expressed support for a boycott of French products. Barcelona terrorists planted bomb on Eiffel Tower truck https://t.co/3jGpwcFNvw – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 10, 2018 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email atctomlinson (at) breitbart.com







