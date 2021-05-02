What UAE hopes to accomplish between India and Pakistan





In February 2021, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire along the disputed Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the world’s most militarized border. This came as a surprise to many, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s security adviser has said the feat was due to behind-the-scenes contact.

While India and Pakistan are not new to the dance of ceasefires and fallout over the decades, reports of third-party mediation between the two nuclear powers to achieve the The latest gun silencing was both surprising and, from an Indian perspective, a significant change was moving away. of its traditional policy of keeping the Kashmir issue strictly as a bilateral affair between India and Pakistan. This time, however, the third party was neither Western powers such as the United States, nor others like Russia, usually states that have both the ability and the will to enter into conflicts in the- beyond their geographic areas.

In March, reports suggested that it was in fact the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that was seeking to facilitate the reconstruction of the bridges between New Delhi and Islamabad. This was confirmed in April, when the United Arab Emirates’ envoy to the United States, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, speaking during a discussion at Stanford University, said the Gulf State was mediating between India and Pakistan to achieve a healthy and functional relationship, especially since Pulwama 2019. Terrorist attack in India which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan, which was followed by launching airstrikes inside Pakistan by India.

However, in the midst of all these developments, the question remains as to why India gave in and allowed third party intervention, why the UAE, and what the leaders of Abu Dhabis themselves hope to accomplish for their own state. For starters, reports suggest that some of the first outreach activities Pakistan and India built at the intelligence agency level could have been in 2017. If this is true, this is when the president American Donald Trump was at the helm in Washington, had cuff remarked that he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan, and in general was attempting to consolidate his legacy by placing himself between points of longstanding crisis and historical records and trying to resolve them. The signing of the Abrahamic Middle East Accords, which normalized political and diplomatic relations between the Gulf States of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with Israel, was arguably one of the positive outcomes of this political trajectory of the United Arab Emirates. Trump administration.

However, the UAE itself has in the recent past attempted to portray itself as a more important regional player; meaning, of course, to have a strong hold on the regional geopolitics of the Middle East but also to extend its influence beyond this geography, for example in conflicts like Libya, in Africa; and now as a mediator in South Asia. Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MbZ), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, named as the most powerful Arab leader by the New York Times, has developed good relations with Trump to promote his own goals and programs. With Trumps four years in Washington, the UAE consolidated its power and influence as the former president provided almost unchallenged support. This included a significant increase in the UAE’s regional power, military awareness and the recalibration of some bilateral relations, including India.

Analyst Huma Yusuf arguably underscores the UAE’s strategy in South Asia, whereby Gulf states such as the UAE pursue parallel commitments, dismissing the potential of problem-based hyphenations and investing in diplomatic equity in New Delhi and Islamabad, the former being relatively new and prosperous, the latter historic and recently troubled. The UAE’s design to negotiate some sort of thaw between the two South Asian nuclear powers, while also being state-ruled and the MbZ wish to be seen as a global player, an Arab power for good, etc. his own interests. Alarmed by the results in Afghanistan, as President Joe Biden announced a full US military withdrawal from the 20-year-long war by September 11, 2021; and the fracture of Afghan peace negotiations between various interest groups, both Afghan and foreign; a Durand line active in the conflict on one side and the crisis in Kashmir on the other are likely to see a precarious security situation in South Asia spiraling out of control.

There is a level of concern in the Gulf states over the end result of the Afghan processes in a post-American system. While some analysts have pointed out orally that to facilitate the process, MbZ has attempted to tighten the taps on the ideological financing of Wahhabism between Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, with the country’s potential to fall into a full-fledged civil war and giving rise to new challenges in terrorism and extremism is something that Abu Dhabi does not seek to address once again. It had taken tremendous efforts in a post 9/11 world for the Arab states to regain some semblance of normality in global discourse, a repetition of the same could tarnish the new economic directions they have embarked on and lead them to. to a point of no return once. again.

As the UAE, like others like Saudi Arabia, continues to move away from hydrocarbons and recalibrate its economic ecosystems to align with the future, a peaceful India and Pakistan are vital. The new bonhomie between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) and Abu Dhabi is often described as strange, lying on opposite theological and ideological specters. However, for the UAE this alignment is of great importance and not only for access to the Indian economy, but access to a prosperous and robust Indian economy is essential for its own well-being, to both economically and strategically. As many have wondered how the UAE and India today manage to work around their ideological divisions, the answer here is simple, that geopolitics is being conducted on a realistic playing field. As a former senior Indian diplomat said to this author, Gulf monarchs often find common ground with Modi because of his style of governance, which is designed to be centralized and top-down, with accountability s’ stop with him. This method of governance is also the preferred style of most Gulf monarchical capitals. And perhaps this was visible in the case of Princess of Dubai Sheikh Latifa, who attempted to escape to India claiming to have been abused by her family, and was intercepted by Indian security forces and returned to the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, as India-UAE relations flourish, Abu Dhabis’ outreach in Pakistan has been hampered in recent years. In December 2020, the UAE blocked work visas for Pakistani immigrants, a major source of foreign remittances for the Pakistani economy. Abu Dhabi cited security reasons. Prior to this move, the UAE was quietly blocking immigrants from Pakistan informally, concerned about the radicalization prevalent in the Emirates as they publicly moved towards a more inclusive identity, allowing for the construction of a temple, a church and even from a synagogue. Quietly, the UAE preferred to integrate Indian migrants into its economy, who were more educated and skilled, and cases of radicalization among Gulf Indian Muslims were hard to find.

During this period, Pakistan also had a fractured relationship with Saudi Arabia. While the now all-powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) felt more comfortable with his position in the Arab world, it has been widely reported that his rise to pole position in the House of Saud’s internal rivalries in As the Waiting King was also guided by MbZ, the UAE acting as a solid guide for a Saudi who, under MbS, seeks to emulate the economic successes of the UAE. In January, reports suggested the UAE may seek early repayment of loans worth US $ 3 billion to Pakistan announced in 2018, adding further pressure on an already fragile Pakistani economy. To further highlight these cracks, in August 2020, as Pakistan tried to get things right with the Gulf, the country’s all-powerful army chief General Qamar Javad Bajwa and the head of its intelligence agency Notoriously, the ISI, General Faiz Hameed, tried to meet. their peer, MbS, who is also Saudi Arabia’s defense chief. However, MbS declined the meeting and placed a junior team to meet with Bajwa and Hameed. Tensions between the Gulf and Pakistan have been manifesting for some time, largely driven by the Islamabads pushing for a stronger voice in the Islamic world over its position on Kashmir, especially after the repeal of Kashmir. article 370 by India in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in August. 2019. Earlier that year, the invitation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to then Indian Minister of External Affairs, the late Sushma Swaraj, to deliver a keynote address pushed Islamabad to ignore its interests.

For Pakistan, its traditional relations with the Gulf are essential. Not only because of common Islamic obligations, the economy, etc., but because this awareness is its only cover available with China, allied in all weather. Interestingly, during the Indo-Chinese crisis in Galwan in the summer of last year, there was virtually no hawkish statement by the Pakistani establishment against New Delhi. While Islamabad knows that its relations with China are almost existential for it, it has managed to cover them in its favor with both the Gulf States and the United States under the guise of the Washington war on terrorism. and the war in Afghanistan. All in all, the Gulf’s economic ties to Pakistan, migration, and historical ideological ties are essential so that Islamabad does not turn into a full satellite state of Beijing.

The questions mentioned above are some of the general arguments as to why the UAE has decided to offer a level of mediation between India and Pakistan, and perhaps more importantly, India has decided to withhold this idea. No one thinks so yet, knowing that the history of outreach between India and Pakistan is riddled with fallouts and failures. Whether it is different this time, with the participation of a non-traditional mediator, only time will tell.

