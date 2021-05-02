WhatsApp premier: Boris Johnson’s annoying texting habit

“Hey, I just met you and it’s crazy – but here’s my number, so call me, maybe:” While Carly Rae Jepsen seems at least a little aware that giving out her number isn’t always there. better idea, charges have been laid. against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggest he has been less picky.

Recent reports of his texting through unofficial or even insecure channels, for example to entrepreneur James Dyson or Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have led the opposition to demand an investigation into the Prime Minister’s communication habits. minister.

After Johnson’s relatively successful coronavirus policies make him a somewhat smaller target for critics, the opposition feels an opportunity to attack the prime minister’s ‘WhatsApp government’.

“There is one rule for those who have the prime minister’s phone number, and another for everyone,” opposition leader Keir Starmer told parliament.

Other lawmakers quickly followed suit, speculating how things would turn out if the Prime Minister’s issue was distributed to steel workers whose jobs are at risk, or to the thousands of healthcare workers who have worked until to their limits during the pandemic, but only so. receive a 1% salary increase.

“Questionable deals, tax breaks for their fellows,” Starmer shouted at Johnson. “Sleaze, sleaze, sleaze. And it’s all on his watch.”

And it doesn’t seem like a day goes by in London without new business coming to light: Transparency International recently published a report on government procurement from February to November 2020.

Anti-corruption activists found that 73 coronavirus-related contracts worth a total of £ 3.7bn (RM21bn) showed evidence of corruption or nepotism which accounted for around one-fifth of all contracts during this period. period.

“The way the UK government has handled bids for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 response contracts appears to be partisan and systemically biased in favor of those with political access,” found Transparency International.

Health Minister Matt Hancock is often at the center of such scandals.

It was only recently that it was made public that he owns shares in a company owned by his sister that was awarded a National Health Service (NHS) contract in 2019.

Now it’s Johnson himself who is the center of attention, having told the founder of appliance company Dyson that he wouldn’t pay extra tax if he came to Britain and made fans.

“I’ll fix it,” the Prime Minister promised James Dyson by text.

Johnson refused to admit any wrongdoing.

“I make absolutely no apologies for changing heaven and earth and for doing all I could, as I think any prime minister would under these circumstances, to provide ventilators to the inhabitants. of this country, ”Johnson said.

This goes in the direction of a tone too prevalent within the conservative party in power when it is accused of lack of transparency and nepotism since the start of the pandemic: in times of crisis, immediate action is necessary, say- they.

“Businessmen contact MPs all the time, voters also contact me on my phone. I think in a modern democracy it is great that people can have direct access to ministers and the people who take their money. responsibilities, ”Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky. New.

But the case is worrying in other respects.

This is not the first time that private text messages from the Prime Minister have been made public. The BBC broadcaster, for example, released parts of Johnson and Dyson’s discussion file.

After a brief moment of hesitation, Downing Street finally opened investigations into a possible leak. But even when communicating with controversial figures, like the Saudi Crown Prince, accused of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi, Johnson apparently ignores security measures, falling back on commercial suppliers.

His use of WhatsApp is an “eternal problem,” a senior official quoted by the Daily Telegraph said. “The problem with Boris is that he responds to everyone,” said another high profile source.

According to reports, the British Prime Minister has come under pressure to change his number, which he has had for over 10 years, especially as he appears to be giving it away without a second thought.

Boris, however, refused, according to reports. dpa