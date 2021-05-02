Play XI, weather forecast, pitch report, head to head, pitch, squads for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals



The 2021 PBKS vs DC IPL game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. IST. PBKS vs DC weather forecast The temperature will oscillate between 27 and 41 degrees Celsius. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. The humidity will be around 26 percent. PBKS vs DC 2021, IPL Live Stream Details The game between Punjab and Delhi will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. It could also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. PBKS vs DC Pitch Report Motera’s field should support the hitters. The match between Punjab and Delhi would be a very significant meeting. PBKS vs DC one-on-one Head-to-Head Overall: (27 matches PBKS 15 | DC 12 | N / R 0) Punjab and Delhi have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League, with PBKS winning 15 games while DC has emerged victorious 12 times. Recent head-to-head: (last 5 matches) DC won by six wickets Punjab Kings won by five wickets DC won in super over DC won by five wickets Punjab Kings won by 14 points PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Captain – Shikhar Dhawan Vice Captain – KL Rahul Suggested gaming XI for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pants Drummers: Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw The all-rounders: Harpreet Brar, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kagiso Rabada PBKS vs DC probably playing XI: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain / wicket keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pants (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan Get all IPL news and Cricket score here

