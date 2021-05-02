Vaccine error





A man-made disaster of gigantic proportions is unfolding: The government of Pakistan, with more than four dozen cabinet members, forgot to buy the Covid-19 vaccines on time. A blunder of epic proportions. The alarm bells sounded on June 20, 2020 when Pakistan recorded 159 one-day deaths linked to Covid-19 (during the first wave). Then on December 24, 2020 when Pakistan recorded 111 deaths in a single day (during the second wave). On April 28, 2021, Pakistan recorded 201 deaths in a single day related to Covid-19, the highest on record.

Coronavirus cases approaching 900,000. I forgot to order vaccines. Deaths approaching 18,000. I forgot to order vaccines. Awaiting donations. Waiting for a miracle. On January 27 of this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved Rs 500 million development funds for each legislator in the government led by the PTI. That’s a healthy 88.5 billion rupees. With 88.5 billion rupees, we could have given 145 million Pakistanis their first dose. But nothing at all for vaccines. On March 20, PM Imran Khan tested positive for Covid-19. On March 23, our government finally woke up and purchased over one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Covid-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer that had previously relied on donations.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan, a poor landlocked Himalayan country, has successfully vaccinated 62% of the population of Bhutan. The Prime Minister of Pakistan succeeded in vaccinating 1% of the Pakistani population. India is at 9 percent and Bangladesh at 3.5 percent. Thailand has purchased vaccines to cover 52 percent of its population; Nepal 47 percent, Turkey 63 percent and African Union 40 percent. Pakistan: one percent.

On April 28, Asad Umar, our former economic czar, proudly tweeted: Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in one day for the first time yesterday. Sir, at this rate, it would take eight long years to vaccinate the entire population provided we have a continuous supply of vaccine – which we accidentally forgot to order.

What are the risks for Pakistan? Here is the expert’s opinion: In countries where no significant proportion of the population is vaccinated, there is a huge risk of sustained community spread of Covid-19 over an extended period. The longer the period of sustained community spread, the more likely it is for the virus to mutate. And that means it could be fertile ground for the new coronavirus-SARS-CoV-2-mutate into more aggressive variants. Mutated variants from the unvaccinated population may be able to infect even those from the vaccinated population.

Vaccinated countries will close their borders to Pakistanis. Vaccinated countries may even refuse to accept Pakistani exports. No international travel except for the vaccinated. In Pakistan, we may soon find ourselves struggling with epidemics of diseases that we thought we had conquered decades ago.

Lockdown is not a solution, it is only a temporary arrangement. The final phase of Covid-19 is entirely devoted to vaccinations. Vaccines work. In the United Kingdom (50% vaccinated), cases, hospital admissions and deaths have fallen In the United States (42% vaccinated), hospitalizations continue to decline On April 24, Israel (62% vaccinated), recorded no new daily deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in 10 months.

On April 9, Pakistan raised $ 2.5 billion through a multi-tranche Eurobond transaction denominated in dollars. The cost of vaccinating 220 million Pakistanis will be around $ 1.5 billion. Will Pakistan be declared the breeding ground for the new coronavirus-SARS-CoV-2? A disaster to come?

The writer is an Islamabad-based columnist.

E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @saleemfarrukh

