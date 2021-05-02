Central Asia: Another Turkish Proxy War in Perspective?

Recent clashes between civilians, border guards and troops from Central Asian nations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, following a long-standing water dispute, have left more than 30 dead, 150 injured and more than 10,000 displaced people.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are members of the Russian-led Collective Treaty Security Organization (CTSC), which did nothing to defend member Armenia in the Turkish-Azerbaijani military attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, hopelessly outnumbered last year. Russian officials have gone out of their way to assert that Nagorno-Karabakh is not part of Armenia, the CSTO has no obligation to defend it. Even after a Russian military helicopter was shot down and two of its crew members killed by Azerbaijan over Armenian territory. Similarly, Russia should not have intervened when Georgia invaded South Ossetia in 2008, nor expressed any concern about the fate of the populations of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics in the Donbass. South Ossetia and the Donbass republics are also not members of the CSTO.

While the CSTO can be expected to be the ideal mechanism for discussing disputes between two of its member states, the only organization that has issued a statement on the conflict is the Cooperation Council for Turkish Speaking States under Turkish control, better known as Turkic. Council, composed of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstan considers itself a Turkish nation; Tajikistan speaks an Iranian language related to Farsi and Dari.

Turkish Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreev today called on both sides to refrain from further violence, citing the religious background of Ramadan, and said: “The Turkish Council will continue to maintain close contacts with his brother Kyrgyzstan, founding member of the Turkish Council, on this issue. ”The Turkish Council and its member states, especially Turkey, cannot be expected to remain neutral in the conflict.

Earlier this year, leaders of the Turkish Council held an informal virtual conference and issued a statement proclaiming the city of Turkistan

[in Kazakhstan] a spiritual capital of the Turkish world, and that “other important ancient cities of the Turkish world may be given similar status in turn in the future”. Participants also applauded the preparation of the Turkish World Vision – 2040 document. Intriguing title to be sure.

Last month, the same Amreev said at a Turkish Council staff meeting:

We are very happy that Azerbaijan has liberated its unoccupied territories. We, the Turkish states, express our solidarity with Azerbaijan. He was of course referring to the Turkish-backed war against Nagorno-Karabakh last year. A 44-day war that was celebrated in a victory ceremony in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, in December, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the guest of honor.

Also last month, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, posed in riot gear in a so-called War Trophy Park amid the helmets of slain defenders of Nagorno-Karabakh. His government proudly posted a photograph of the event to news agencies around the world, a photo that, to a sane mind, would be grotesque if not macabre. On the occasion of the opening of the museum, he said: “We have created a new reality. We created it by shedding blood, showing courage, driving out the enemy. Today everyone should count with us and count with us.

He not only celebrated his questionable success against a largely defenseless opponent, but revealed the pan-Turkish motive for the war in these terms:

“Our victory is not only the victory of our people, the whole Turkish world is proud of it.”

Both the government and the Kyrgyz armed forces are aware of both Aliyev’s and Amreev’s statements. With sponsors like Azerbaijan and Turkey – whose slogan is one nation, two states – and their combined population of 95 million, Kyrgyzstan has little reason to negotiate with Tajikistan, which has no one to support it. defend it. Certainly not the CSTO.

If anyone in Tajikistan thinks otherwise, they might want to read these Words from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov two days ago:

“The commitment of Turkey and Turkey to its independent development… it is a matter of concern to the United States and the way the United States is trying to make its voice heard in Ankara clearly indicates that Washington does not like not how [Turkish

President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan confidently leads Turkey forward and they would prefer a more compliant Turkey. “

After successful and mostly unchallenged Turkish military actions in Iraq, Syria and Libya; proxy roles in armed conflicts in the South Caucasus and Yemen; the ongoing territorial disputes with Greece and the support of its client from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus against the Cypriot government in Nicosia, why not go further east to Central Asia? Neo-Ottoman aspirations are taking shape in the Middle East and North Africa, and the Pan-Turkish route is open to the Chinese border.

Rick Rozoff is a contributing editor at Antiwar.com. He has been involved in anti-war and anti-interventionist work in various capacities for forty years. He lives in Chicago, Illinois. He is the manager of Stop NATO. This originally appeared at Anti-war.