Politics
Central Asia: Another Turkish Proxy War in Perspective?
Recent clashes between civilians, border guards and troops from Central Asian nations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, following a long-standing water dispute, have left more than 30 dead, 150 injured and more than 10,000 displaced people.
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are members of the Russian-led Collective Treaty Security Organization (CTSC), which did nothing to defend member Armenia in the Turkish-Azerbaijani military attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, hopelessly outnumbered last year. Russian officials have gone out of their way to assert that Nagorno-Karabakh is not part of Armenia, the CSTO has no obligation to defend it. Even after a Russian military helicopter was shot down and two of its crew members killed by Azerbaijan over Armenian territory. Similarly, Russia should not have intervened when Georgia invaded South Ossetia in 2008, nor expressed any concern about the fate of the populations of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics in the Donbass. South Ossetia and the Donbass republics are also not members of the CSTO.
While the CSTO can be expected to be the ideal mechanism for discussing disputes between two of its member states, the only organization that has issued a statement on the conflict is the Cooperation Council for Turkish Speaking States under Turkish control, better known as Turkic. Council, composed of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstan considers itself a Turkish nation; Tajikistan speaks an Iranian language related to Farsi and Dari.
Turkish Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreev today called on both sides to refrain from further violence, citing the religious background of Ramadan, and said: “The Turkish Council will continue to maintain close contacts with his brother Kyrgyzstan, founding member of the Turkish Council, on this issue. ”The Turkish Council and its member states, especially Turkey, cannot be expected to remain neutral in the conflict.
Earlier this year, leaders of the Turkish Council held an informal virtual conference and issued a statement proclaiming the city of Turkistan
[in Kazakhstan] a spiritual capital of the Turkish world, and that “other important ancient cities of the Turkish world may be given similar status in turn in the future”. Participants also applauded the preparation of the Turkish World Vision – 2040 document. Intriguing title to be sure.
Last month, the same Amreev said at a Turkish Council staff meeting:
We are very happy that Azerbaijan has liberated its unoccupied territories. We, the Turkish states, express our solidarity with Azerbaijan. He was of course referring to the Turkish-backed war against Nagorno-Karabakh last year. A 44-day war that was celebrated in a victory ceremony in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, in December, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the guest of honor.
Also last month, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, posed in riot gear in a so-called War Trophy Park amid the helmets of slain defenders of Nagorno-Karabakh. His government proudly posted a photograph of the event to news agencies around the world, a photo that, to a sane mind, would be grotesque if not macabre. On the occasion of the opening of the museum, he said: “We have created a new reality. We created it by shedding blood, showing courage, driving out the enemy. Today everyone should count with us and count with us.
He not only celebrated his questionable success against a largely defenseless opponent, but revealed the pan-Turkish motive for the war in these terms:
“Our victory is not only the victory of our people, the whole Turkish world is proud of it.”
Both the government and the Kyrgyz armed forces are aware of both Aliyev’s and Amreev’s statements. With sponsors like Azerbaijan and Turkey – whose slogan is one nation, two states – and their combined population of 95 million, Kyrgyzstan has little reason to negotiate with Tajikistan, which has no one to support it. defend it. Certainly not the CSTO.
If anyone in Tajikistan thinks otherwise, they might want to read these Words from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov two days ago:
“The commitment of Turkey and Turkey to its independent development… it is a matter of concern to the United States and the way the United States is trying to make its voice heard in Ankara clearly indicates that Washington does not like not how [Turkish
President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan confidently leads Turkey forward and they would prefer a more compliant Turkey. “
After successful and mostly unchallenged Turkish military actions in Iraq, Syria and Libya; proxy roles in armed conflicts in the South Caucasus and Yemen; the ongoing territorial disputes with Greece and the support of its client from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus against the Cypriot government in Nicosia, why not go further east to Central Asia? Neo-Ottoman aspirations are taking shape in the Middle East and North Africa, and the Pan-Turkish route is open to the Chinese border.
Rick Rozoff is a contributing editor at Antiwar.com. He has been involved in anti-war and anti-interventionist work in various capacities for forty years. He lives in Chicago, Illinois. He is the manager of Stop NATO. This originally appeared at Anti-war.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]