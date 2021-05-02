Connect with us

Facebook, Twitter: a lifeline for Indians in the Covid crisis and a threat to Narendra Modi

2021-05-02

He’s not the only one organizing relief efforts on social media.

Over the past two weeks, as the Covid-19 crisis in India deepened, America’s social media giants have become platforms of hope for millions of people. The second most populous country in the world has recorded more than 18 million cases since the start of the pandemic and its healthcare infrastructure has collapsed under the pressure, with hospitals running out of oxygen and medication.
Family members of Covid-19 patients waiting to fill empty oxygen cylinders in Manesar, India.
As authorities strive to provide adequate information, distressed patients and their families have turned to Twitter (TWTR), Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or LinkedIn, begging for help.
Social media influencers, Bollywood actors and cricketers at cartoon artists and entrepreneurs, have amplified SOS calls on their accounts. Others have offered to prepare meals, clean homes and walk pets for patients with Covid-19. Some have even managed to find help for friends using Tinder dating app.

On LinkedIn, businesses and nonprofits have launched giving initiatives, Ashutosh Gupta, the company’s country manager for India, said in an email. Raheel Khursheed, former Twitter news manager in India, said amplifying messages was a way for Indians to feel like they were helping.

“It is endearing to see other people helping Covid-19 patients on Twitter, but it is also painful how much there is little we can do,” said Khursheed, who now heads a video streaming company. “We don’t know what to do with a pandemic. I don’t have an oxygen cylinder at home, so other than amplification, there isn’t much I can do.”

But even as Indians turn to social media during one of the country’s darkest hours, Modi appears to be cracking down on major platforms in an attempt to quell dissent. Last month, Twitter deleted several tweets on Covid-19 at the request of the Indian government, some of which criticized the Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic.

New Delhi’s intervention put social media companies in a difficult position in one of their biggest markets, caught between their users and a government that recently introduced new rules that could make them responsible for not removing controversial publications.

In this aerial photo taken on April 26, burning pyres of victims who lost their lives to Covid-19 are seen on a cremation ground in New Delhi.

Fears of censorship

Every day, images are shared on social media of the angst unfolding in India, in the midst of rising public anger against the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party for not doing enough to control the brutal second wave. In addition to asking for help, people post critical comments using trending hashtags including #ResignModi, #SuperSpreaderModi, and #WhoFailedIndia.

Twitter declined to reveal the number of Covid-related posts on its platform in India, and when asked about its India-related traffic during this push, Facebook sent CNN Business a list of seven community groups working on issues. linked to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political party continued to hold election rallies in April despite the crisis.

In a statement last week, India’s electronics and information technology ministry said it had asked Twitter, Facebook and others to delete around 100 user posts it accused to disseminate false or misleading information. Users had created ‘panic’ over the latest wave of Covid-19 by ‘using unrelated, old and out of context images or visuals, commonly sensitive messages and misinformation about Covid-19 protocols The ministry said.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the company withheld these tweets in India, but outside users can still see them. Modi is particularly active on Twitter, with more than 41 million subscribers.

The government order angered many social media users, who criticized New Delhi for focusing on its own image, rather than on the crisis.

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, said he didn’t like the government’s explanation that it was preying on fake news. “There are hundreds of thousands of messages with fake news on social media during the pandemic, why just delete those 100 and let the rest stay?” he said. “Lots of tweets [which were removed] were in the form of an opinion without any element of disinformation, ”he added.

Some of the tweets were posted by opposition politicians, who blamed Modi for the devastating outbreak of Covid-19.

Pawan Khera, congressional spokesperson for the opposition party, sent a legal notice to Twitter demanding the reinstatement of his post, in which he questioned the Modi government for allowing mass rallies at Kumbh Mela, one of the the biggest religious pilgrimages on the planet and organize electoral rallies. The notice said the deletion of his tweets was “arbitrary” and “illegal.” Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
Supporters of Modi's Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party wave to a helicopter carrying the prime minister as he arrives at a rally on April 10.

New uncertainty

Days after Twitter blocked posts criticizing Modi’s response to the crisis, BJP-run Uttar Pradesh state police filed a complaint against 26-year-old Shashank Yadav, who used the platform. -form to try to find an oxygen cylinder for her dying grandfather. , according to the BBC.
Yadav was “convicted of spreading misleading information” about the oxygen supply, a police officer said. Indian Express newspaper.
The Indian Supreme Court on Friday told states not to target citizens communicating their grievances on social media. “Let’s listen to their voices. We will treat it as contempt if a citizen is harassed if they want a bed or oxygen,” the superior court said.
It’s not the first time Twitter has been caught up in the government’s efforts to quell dissent.
In February this year, as farmers protested against Modi’s new farm laws, the company clashed with the Indian government for his order of count. While Twitter ultimately complied with part of the ordinance, it refused to take action against journalists, activists or politicians.

“What amazes me is that this time Twitter actively deleted these tweets in what appears to be an act of censorship after they opposed the government in February,” said Nikhil Pahwa, an activist Internet and founder of the technology website MediaNama.

So what has changed since then? Pahwa pointed out new rules for Big Tech companies, which were exposed shortly after Twitter showed resistance. Under the new guidelines, large social media companies must appoint a compliance officer, who can be held accountable in any proceedings if the reported content is not removed, according to legal observers.

“The officer may be personally liable in criminal proceedings relating to hosted content, if the platform does not meet a number of obligations now imposed on social media companies, including an obligation to remove content. based on a government decision, “Anirudh Rastogi, founder of the specialist law firm Ikigaw Law, told CNN Business.

Shortly after the publication of the new rules, the government reacted reports on company employees face arrest if they do not comply, claiming they never do “threatened employees from one of the jail term social media platforms. ”

Stuck between a rock and a hard place

Twitter isn’t the only company to gain attention last week for deleting posts.

Facebook blocked posts with #ResignModi for several hours on Wednesday. “We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to and has since restored it,” Facebook said in a statement.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told CNN’s Poppy Harlow Last week, his company received no recent government requests to remove content.

And Pichai remains optimistic to be able to work amicably with the country’s authorities. “I think one of India’s strengths is a deep-rooted democratic tradition, founded on freedom of expression and allowing for diversity of viewpoints … In the past we have been able to work constructively with governments around the world, and we will continue this approach here, ”said Pichai.

India is one of the biggest markets for big tech companies, and it would be difficult for them to hold on if the Modi government continues to put pressure on them.

Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, has 400 million users in India, more than in any other country. Twitter does not break down user data for India, but third-party research suggests that this is one of its biggest markets. The professional social network LinkedIn counts India as its second largest market with more than 76 million users.

For now, most of these companies are quiet about the impact of the new rules on their operations. Experts do not think they have any choice but to comply, if they want to continue operating in the market.

“I hope Twitter will stand up for its users and go back [their decision to block tweets,]Khursheed said. But there isn’t a lot of leeway in terms of compliance because now there are jail terms for that sort of thing. “

“The institutions that protect free speech in the United States are much stronger than they are in India.”



