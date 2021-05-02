Republicans Who Mourn Cancel Culture Want To Cancel Liz Cheney





Republican lawmakers who are friends of Donald Trump want Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) To be removed from her leadership position.

“It’s at a boiling point,” a Republican lawmaker told The Hill. “It is not about Liz Cheney who wants to remove Donald Trump; it is not about Donald Trump at all. It’s about Liz Cheney out of sync with the majority of our conference at all.

Cheney, the third-highest ranked Republican in the House, has taken heat from inside the party since her impeachment vote. She has been criticized for consistently condemning the former president’s actions during the insurgency on Capitol Hill on Jan.6 and for saying her Trump-loving colleagues must come out of his electoral defeat.

But on Friday, minority whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) Told Axios the GOP was still Trump’s party. “This idea that you are ignoring President Trump is not where we are at, and quite frankly he still has a lot to offer,” Scalise said.

The congressman drew further criticism from her colleagues this week for greeting President Biden with a punch as he entered the chamber to deliver his speech to Congress. Cheney responded to the reaction on Twitter, saying, “We are not sworn enemies. We are American. “

“I absolutely do not agree [with] Joe biden[‘s] policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the United States House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful and dignified manner. We are different political parties. We are not sworn enemies. We are Americans, ”Cheney wrote.

I totally disagree with @ JoeBiden’s policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the US House of Representatives chamber, I will always respond in a civil, respectful and dignified manner. Were different political parties. Weren’t sworn enemies. Were Americans.

– Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 30, 2021

But on Saturday, Republican Texas Congressman Lance Gooden released a prediction that Cheney would be gone by the end of May.

“Liz Cheney promised she would campaign to impeach Trump ‘every day of the week,'” Gooden tweeted. “Good luck with that, Liz!” PREDICTION: She will be exiting her GOP leadership role by the end of the month!

Liz Cheney has vowed that she will campaign to impeach Trump “every day of the week.”

Good luck with that, Liz!

PREDICTION: End up quitting your role as GOP leader by the end of the months!

– Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) May 1, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Trump has sued Cheney several times since her impeachment vote, calling her “warmongering mad” in an interview this week.

Trump lies a lot, but not here. Cheney, who worked as an advisor to his father Dick Cheney when he was vice president under George W. Bush when the two wars in Iraq and Afghanistan began, is widely known as a war hawk who is at odds with the Trump’s more isolationist foreign policy approach. Recently, the MP pleaded for a continuation of the decades-long war in Afghanistan when she spoke out against Biden’s plan for troops to leave the country, calling it a “truly reckless move.”

When she first joined Congress, Cheney was the darling of neoconservatives like Bill Kristol, who were so giddy when she aggressively repelled Obama’s attempts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp that, according to an article from 2017 in Mother Jones, Kristol hoped Cheney would run for president. And neoconservative Michael Goldfarb told New York Magazine in 2010 that his enthusiasm for Cheney exceeded his enthusiasm for Sarah Palin.

“I was excited about Palin; I’m more excited about Liz, ”Goldfarb said.

The neoconservative ever-Trump hawks might actually make their long-awaited wish come true. When asked if she is planning a presidential election in 2024 this week, the MP refused to rule her out. But, she has publicly stated that she is running for her seat again in 2022.

Trump, however, scoffed at Cheney’s idea of ​​a White House candidacy, saying in a statement, “She’ll either be another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for president,” in order to save face. “

