China creates a community of life for man and nature

Recently, China, France, and Germany hosted a Climate Change Video Summit, and the United States hosted the Leaders Climate Summit. Leaders from nearly 40 countries, including China, attended the summit. How does China see the importance of global cooperation on climate change?

Today, climate change poses increasingly serious challenges to human lives and development. Over the past decade, global temperatures have risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius, the world’s largest iceberg has melted and shattered, global sea levels continue to rise and hundreds of millions of people risk losing their homeland.

The Covid-19 pandemic not only threatens global public health and economic development, but is also slowing the pace of our response to climate change. In the post-pandemic era, it has become an important question for the international community on how to tackle the pandemic while securing economic recovery and meeting the challenge of climate change.

At this critical moment in history, President Xi Jinping attended the Leaders’ Climate Summit and delivered an important speech, first proposing the concept of a “community of life for man and woman. nature ”, indicating the right direction for cooperation on climate change.





Could you elaborate on President Xi’s concept of a “community of life for man and nature”?

The concept of “community of life for man and nature” is in line with our national climate strategy that we are implementing; it can be concluded in 6 commitments:

First, we must be attached to the harmony between man and nature. We must treat nature as our most basic treasure, respect nature, protect nature and follow nature’s orders. We must protect nature and preserve the environment as we protect our own eyes, and strive to foster a new relationship where man and nature coexist in harmony.

Second, we must commit to green development – green mountains are mountains of gold. We must seize the enormous opportunity of the green transition and promote the transformation and modernization of economic, energy and industrial structures in order to guarantee a healthy environment. It is also the most valuable source of sustainable economic and social development in the world.

Third, we must be committed to systemic governance. We have to follow the innate orders of the ecosystem and properly deal with all elements and aspects of nature. This will allow an ecosystem with healthy circulation and overall balance.

Fourth, we need to engage in a people-centered approach. We must look for ways to protect the environment, grow the economy, create jobs and eradicate poverty at the same time to ensure social equity and justice as part of a green transition, and increase the feeling of benefit, happiness and security.

Fifth, we must be committed to multilateralism. We must work on the basis of international law, follow the principle of equity and justice and focus on effective actions. We must defend the UN-centric international system, respect the goals and principles set out in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement (UNFCCC), and strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda. by 2030 (SDA).

Sixth, we must be committed to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. We must fully recognize the contribution of developing countries to climate actions and take into account their particular challenges and concerns. Developed countries must increase their climate ambition and actions, and at the same time help and support developing countries in terms of finance, technology and capacity building.





Could you tell us about the measures that China has taken to combat climate change and promote ecological progress in recent years?

As a leading participant, contributor and partner in the field of global ecological conservation, China is firmly striving to build a living community for man and nature with practical actions.

China is actively implementing the Paris Agreement and is an advocate for global climate governance. China has met its 2020 carbon emissions reduction target earlier than expected. Last September, China officially announced that it would peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 over a short period of 30 years. This makes China the country with the greatest reduction in carbon intensity in the world, and it will have successfully transitioned from peak carbon to carbon neutrality in the shortest time in world history, which fully demonstrates our greatest determination and our greater sense of responsibility in the fight against climate change. change. China’s carbon-neutral view could reduce global warming by 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Celsius, analysts say.

China actively promotes ecological civilization and is a practitioner of green development. Over the past 8 years, China has reduced its energy consumption per unit of GDP by nearly 25%, which is equivalent to a reduction in coal consumption of 1.27 billion tons. Over the past 30 years, as 420 million hectares of forests have been destroyed worldwide, China’s forest and grassland area has increased by 33 million hectares. China is committed to promoting afforestation and counter-desertification, creating a miracle of “turning deserts into oases”. Qiemo County in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is located on the southern edge of the Taklimakan Desert. Almost a third of the land was once desertified and the desert approached the city center just 2 kilometers away. Today, a “green corridor” more than 20 kilometers long and 7 kilometers wide has been built here, considerably improving the local ecology and the living environment.





What do you think Qatar and China have in common about climate change and other global environmental issues?

Regarding climate change and other modes of global environmental governance, China and Qatar share similar views and philosophies.

We both champion the concept of green development. China has incorporated the concept of building an ecological civilization into our Constitution. Qatar has made environmental protection a central focus of its “National Vision 2030” and is committed to building a low-carbon and sustainable World Cup in 2022.

We both advocate the path of global cooperation. China has conducted South-South cooperation in various forms, such as launching cooperation funds, and has done its best to help developing countries build their capacity to cope with climate change. Qatar has also taken an active part in international cooperation on climate change.

In 2019, His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani announced a contribution of $ 100 million to help Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries cope with climate change.

We both adhere to the principle of multilateralism. As one of the first signatories of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), China is committed to fully implementing the Paris Agreement, actively promoting the global dialogue on climate change. climate policy and green development cooperation, jointly building a fair, fair and win-win global climate governance system. Qatar is also an important partner and has always advocated cooperation to address climate change and play a positive role in the implementation of the Paris Agreement.





What kind of cooperation can China and Qatar take to tackle climate change to the next step?

As we say in China, “When people come together, nothing is too heavy to be lifted.” Climate change is the mutual responsibility of China and Qatar and is also an integral part of the China-Qatar strategic partnership. In the next step, we will work together with solidarity and mutual assistance to honor our commitments, offer our positive contributions to climate issues and environmental challenges, and jointly promote global environmental governance.

China and Qatar should be green development practitioners. We are happy to see that Chinese technology and Chinese solutions are becoming more and more popular in Qatar green development. We have signed a cooperation agreement on Doha beautification projects, under which Yutong Bus Corporation will supply more than 1000 new energy buses for the 2022 World Cup. China is ready to work with Qatar to achieve a consensus on strengthening green governance and promoting sustainable development, expanding cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy and green finance, and contributing to our sustainable economic and social development.

China and Qatar should be supporters of multilateralism. We must help the UN and other international organizations to play their rightful role in climate change and play a constructive role in the implementation of SDA 2030, with international treaties such as the Convention on Diversity biological, the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement as a legal basis. . China will host the COP15 conference in October. We welcome Qatar to attend the conference and look forward to working together to improve global biodiversity governance.

China and Qatar should be champions of the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”, which is the cornerstone of global climate governance. China stands ready to work with Qatar to further consolidate the principle, strengthen South-South cooperation on climate change, and provide financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries, while opposing the implementation. in place of green trade barriers.

Since the beginning of this year, colleagues from the Chinese Embassy and I have participated in Qatar’s “Plant Millions of Trees” initiative on several occasions and planted trees by ourselves. We believe that the China-Qatar cooperation on climate change, like these trees, will become stronger and expand its branches under the care of both sides, which will create shelter for the development of our two countries and leave a clean and beautiful world. . for future generations.