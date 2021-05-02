Punjab raises minimum wage for workers to 20,000 rupees – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, on Saturday announced an increase in the minimum wage for workers, setting it at 20,000 rupees per month.

Presiding over a meeting at the CM office on providing relief to workers, Mr Buzdar said the welfare of workers and workers was the top priority of his government and that Punjab had become the only province to raise wages minimum at 20,000 rupees compared to the existing 18,000 rupees. .

Over the past three years, he said, the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had gradually increased the minimum wage by 5,000 rupees and would continue to do so in the future as well. He mentioned that the former rulers only added 3,000 rupees to the minimum wage during their five years in office.

The chief minister said the PTI government introduced a modern online labor inspection system after eliminating the outdated procedure. Free emergency medical services in social security hospitals were provided.

The Chief Minister also said that the marriage allowance for workers had been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000 and the death allowance from Rs 500,000 to Rs 600,000. A transparent online system has been set up. in place to award scholarships to the children of workers and workers, adding that they have also been allocated apartments in the Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan labor settlements.

A transparent subdivision of 992 apartments has been built in the labor housing colony in Multan, he added.

In addition to free education for thousands of children under the Punjab Workers’ Protection Fund, Mr Buzdar said the talent scholarships, marriage and death grants of 7.25 billion rupees were a open evidence of pro-work government policies.

Earlier, Labor Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi briefed the meeting on measures taken for the welfare of workers.

Punjab Labor Minister Ansar Majeed, CM Principal Secretary, Information Secretary and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

In a tweet published on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government is committed to ensuring safer and more secure working conditions and social protection for workers.

My government knows the challenges they all face, especially in the Covid pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring safer and more secure working conditions and social protection for them, he said.

Posted in Dawn on May 2, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos