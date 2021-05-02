PM fights by focusing on crime and recovery from Covid while battling allegations

Boris Johnson is seeking to draw attention to the fight against crime and the recovery of the coronavirus amid signs that a series of allegations could hurt Tories ahead of the election.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday he had “no doubt” that the economy will “rebound strongly” from the pandemic in a speech to voters ahead of the ballot box opening across Britain on Thursday.

He made the pitch as two new polls suggested the Tories’ lead over the Labor Party was cut ahead of local elections in England and parliamentary votes in Scotland and Wales.

The polls will raise concerns among Conservatives that recent “slander” allegations against the Prime Minister are starting to discourage some voters.

Boris Johnson in the Commons last week. Sleaze’s allegations continue to follow the Prime Minister (UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA)

The Election Commission this week launched an investigation into whether any donations or loans to pay for the lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment had been correctly reported.

And Mr Johnson was forced to deny, saying he would rather see ‘bodies pile up’ rather than impose a third coronavirus lockdown, in addition to a line of lobbying and allegations of cronyism.

The Prime Minister appealed to voters in an article for The Mail on Sunday saying he is “hammering the hammer hard on gangs” and setting up a “pet theft task force”.

He said the vaccine rollout, a popular part of his handling of the pandemic, was helping ease restrictions ahead of the expected eases on May 17 and June 21.

“This country is moving cautiously but hopefully irreversibly through the stages of the roadmap,” Mr Johnson wrote.

“Week after week, we see how the vaccine rollout helps restore our freedoms – and with those freedoms, I have no doubts that our economy will rebound strongly.”

Former PMO Dominic Cummings accused Mr Johnson of wanting donors to ‘secretly pay’ for the works on his apartment (Yui Mok / PA)

However, a new controversy has emerged with The Sunday Times reporting that an MP received a complaint from a Tory donor that they were asked to pay a nanny for Mr Johnson’s one-year-old son Wilfred. .

The donor reportedly said, “I don’t mind paying for flyers, but I don’t want to be asked to pay to literally wipe the butt of the Prime Minister’s baby.”

A spokeswoman for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister has covered all childcare costs.”

But she did not respond when asked whether Mr Johnson paid the original bill himself or reimbursed someone else.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor Party has gained ground on the Tories in the latest poll (Ian Forsyth / PA)

Although previous polls suggested that the “sleaze” allegations did not significantly reduce public support for the Tories, new surveys have shown the opposite.

The Conservatives fell to five points ahead of Labor, with 42% against 37%, according to the Opinium poll of more than 2,000 adults between Wednesday and Friday.

This lowered the Tories by two points and Labor by four from the week before, halving the Tories’ lead ahead of the election, in which some 48 million people are eligible to vote.

And in a separate poll, Focaldata put Labor at 39%, one point behind the Tories, who previously had a good lead, according to the Sunday Times.

Mr Johnson has denied breaking laws on renovating his official residence at No.11 and insisted he paid ‘personally’ for the work.

But he declined to say whether he received an initial loan from the Conservative Party, with Downing Street running two separate reviews on the controversy.

Questions escalated when former aide Dominic Cummings accused Mr Johnson of wanting donors to “secretly pay” for the work in a “possibly illegal” move.

Thursday’s election will be the first major electoral test for the Tories and Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor Party since the 2019 general election.