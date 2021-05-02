PM Modis BJP takes on the power of Mamata Banerjee

After more than a month of voting over eight phases and organized in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal Assembly elections will be published on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Trinamool Congress and a grouping of leftist parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front were vying for the 294 state seats. The majority is at 148 seats.

Emboldened by its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made a serious attempt at victory, with top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah campaigning and encouraging the defections from the Trinamool Congress to oust Mamata Banerjee and her party, which has ruled the state since 2011.

Relying on a wave of anti-outgoing sentiment against the Banerjees government, the BJP has projected itself as the only option for the people of Bengal to emerge from what the Saffron Party says is a cycle of corruption and repression by the direction of the TMC. Modi and his lieutenants vowed to build a Sonar Bangla [golden Bengal] if voted in power.

On the TMC front, Banerjee led the charge, calling the challenge of the Modis Bharatiya Janata party as a challenge between insiders, i.e. Bengalis, and outsiders, which is the largely Hindi speaking Saffron party.

Despite the weight of the left behind a Muslim cleric, Abbas Siddiqui, the Battle of Bengal was a direct fight between Trinamool and BJP. At the epicenter of this fight is Nandigram, where Banerjee battles a former aide, Suvendu Adhikari, who is now part of the Bharatiya Janata party.

The West Bengal polls are considered one of the most important state elections in India in recent years.

For Banerjee, a victory could be an opportunity to emerge as a national leader, as no other opposition leader has been able to challenge Modi’s popularity at the Center so far.

For Modi personally, this is a chance to expand his national dominance, expand the Hindutva’s footprint, and dislodge one of its sharpest critics. And for the BJP, the election is a battle of prestige, because the party has never won the state. The BJP currently controls a dozen states, with alliance partners in several more. But a victory in Bengal would bring him closer to his ambition of a nation, of a single party.

A shopkeeper displays political party campaign materials for sale ahead of the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly elections in Calcutta on February 26. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

The longest election in India despite the Covid epidemic

Conducted in eight phases over 34 days, this election was the longest in Indian history. Even the country’s general elections in 2019 only took place in seven phases.

The voting committee said the extension of the elections was necessary, given the violence that typically accompanies polls in West Bengal. But the ruling Trinamool Congress alleged it was done to undermine its organizational advantage.

Voting in Trinamool strongholds was staggered through phases, while Bharatiya Janata Party strongholds saw a faster vote, giving its leaders enough time to campaign across the state and travel history. state policy.

Modi and Shah themselves spearheaded massive election rallies involving thousands of people with little evidence of masks or physical distancing during six phases of the election.

It is therefore not surprising that the conduct of the elections saw cases of Covid-19 explode in the state. Reports suggest that one in two people get tested for Covid-19 is positive in Kolkata.

On April 26, West Bengal had the highest Covid-19 growth rate of any state in India. The rate was 9.5%, measured using a seven-day moving average, according to Indian government data.

Huge crowds at a rally by Union Home Secretary Amit Shah in West Bengal on April 17. (Credit: Twitter)

As the election progressed, the Election Commission did nothing to curb the crowds, even as cases of Covid began to increase at alarming rates.

During a rally on April 17 in Bengal, Modi praised the big gathering of his supporters who came to see him. I saw such [large] rally for the first time, Modi said. You [BJP supporters] showed their strength. Every direction I see, I only see people. It’s a miracle.

Trinamool had asked the commission to shorten the duration of the election by organizing the phases together. The BJP, on the other hand, urged the commission to adhere to the initial eight-phase election.

The commission decided to go with the Suggestion of BJPs.

It was only after pleas were filed in court and the second wave of Covid swept the country at an alarming rate that the Election Commission finally limited campaign events. But this was only done after Modi decided to stop campaigning in West Bengal. On April 22, an hour after Modi announced his decision to stay in Delhi and focus on the virus outbreak, the commission capped participation in rallies to 500 people.

A day before the results, the Election Commission moved the Supreme Court to the Madras High Court, saying the polling station should be booked for murder for not reducing the vote during the pandemic.

Violence

Bengal has had a history of local political violence and this time was no exception to that tradition.

Clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers on several occasions as the two sides accused each other of EVM manipulation, rigging and other embezzlement.

Tensions peaked on April 10, when four people were killed in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, after central security forces opened fire on a polling station during the fourth phase of voting. In another incident, another person was shot dead after being dragged outside a polling station.

Trinamool Congress said the four people killed were from the party and alleged a grand conspiracy behind the attack. Banerjee went so far as to characterize the murders as genocide.

But the Election Commission ruled out such a possibility, saying the security forces had no choice but to open fire to save their lives and government property. The voting panel also banned politicians from entering the Cooch Behar district for the next three days. On April 16, the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department resumed the murder investigation.

Security personnel monitor a polling station after the Election Commission ordered a stop to the voting exercise at a voting booth in Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district. (Credit: PTI)

Flaws galore

Before the elections, several TMC leaders swam on the saffron side.

The most prominent among them was Suvendu Adhikari, a former minister of state and close associate of Banerjee, who left the party in December. After a long period of public dissatisfaction with TMC, Adhikari joined the BJP during Amit Shahs’ two-day visit to West Bengal on December 19. He fought the elections directly against Nandigram’s Banerjee.

Adhikaris’ exit from the party sparked a crisis for the TMC as a wave of other leaders abandoned the party and joined with the Saffron Brigade.

However, experts say the BJP’s strategy of relying on deserters has its drawbacks, as it also imports anti-titulars into the party. Scroll.in observed during his reporting that most of this information was intended for local leaders.

Inexplicably, the criticism is almost never directed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While the sense of disillusionment and anger at TMC corruption is quite common, Banerjee herself has not been personally compromised. Personal attacks on Banerjee by all opposition parties in Bengal also indicate that his influence remains significant.

BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari during a roadshow in the town of Kanthi in West Bengal on December 24. (Credit: BJP Bengal / Twitter)

Moreover, even though the crisis within Trinamool in West Bengal dominated the headlines, the organizational chaos within the Bharatiya Janata Party looked much worse, according to experts.

Clashes broke out between workers of the Safran party in the state after the names of its list of candidates were announced.

Experts say much of this anger was driven by the fact that the BJP relied to a large extent not on its candidates, but mainly on deserters from Trinamool to win its first assembly election in Bengal.

Didi and the voters

It should also be borne in mind that there is no female leader in Bengal who can compete with the attractiveness of Mamata Banerjees among women.

It is true that over the past two years, the rise of BJP has made things more difficult for Banerjee. Even as the Trinamool tried to emphasize the gender identity of Bengali women, the BJP highlighted their religious identity as part of its Hindutva campaign.

But the Banerjees’ lead among female voters remains large enough that they become their favorite in the 2021 polls, experts say.

The Trinamool leader brought gender politics to the state, using the appeal of a female chief minister, didi, the protective elder sister. More importantly, she has also used gender-focused social protection programs to attract Bengali women.

And although populist social measures waned after its first stint, Banerjees’ programs for girls and women continued. In 2016, Trinamool reaped the benefits of this female-centric wellness with up to 52% of its votes coming from women, according to data from the CSDS-Lokniti survey.

All supporters of the Indian Trinamool Congress party shout slogans against supporters of the Bharatiya Janata party as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (not pictured) entered a polling station in Nandigram on April 1, 2021 ( Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Exit surveys

Most exit polls predicted a victory for Banerjee, but with a close race between the two parties. The Bharatiya Janata party, which has launched a strong campaign in the state, will win more than 100 seats, but will miss a majority by far, according to forecasts.

Experts have said, however, that the Resource-intensive BJP campaign, its channeling of strong anti-outgoing sentiment and attempts at religious polarization have made the party a serious contender for power in West Bengal.

Analysts also said the results may depend on whether there is a consolidation of the Muslim vote in favor of the TMC, and that of the Hindu votes for the BJP. Another big factor could be the census cast community vote, which, at 23.51%, forms the second largest part after the Muslim vote of 27%.