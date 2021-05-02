Beijing’s double talk: why China owes the United Nations more than lip service

By William Nee

The Hong Kong news on Monday once again drew attention to the alarming deterioration of human rights in that country and gave the international community a masterclass in Chinese governments with insidious double talk.

In a whisper, the UN is implicitly viewed as a potentially harmful foreign force with a negative impact on the stability of Hong Kong. In the next breath, the UN is presented as a pillar of the international order which must be resolutely safeguarded in order to maintain world peace.

< class=""> Xi Jinping addressing the United Nations General Assembly in September. Photo: Eskinder Debebe / UN

According to a HKFP Report this week, members of the Civil Front for Human Rights, a coordination group that organized numerous pro-democracy protests in 2019, were questioned by police and asked to explain why the Front signed a joint petition calling on the United Nations to urge the Beijing and Hong Kong governments to improve human rights protection The organization also had until Wednesday to provide police with information on its funding sources, spending and her associated bank accounts, as well as the reasons she did not register with the government.

A few days before, at the Boao Forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping set his vision for an international order. We must safeguard the UN-centered international system, preserve the international order underpinned by international law Vocally support a UN-centered system, he stressed that it should be based on cooperation and follow the principles of thorough consultation and not confrontation or meddling in others. business.

Especially in the Trump era, Xi several times portrays China as a staunch defender of multilateralism, cooperation and international order, with the UN at its core.

In the age of climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, and other global governance challenges, the world needs more dialogue and cooperation. Yet the UN is also charged with addressing allegations of human rights violations in any part of the world and monitoring states’ compliance with their treaty obligations, welcoming interaction with society. civil.

< class=""> Xi Jinping. File photo: World Economic Forum via Flickr.

Compliance monitoring is inherently curious and UN mechanisms, by design, must assess the national compliance of individual counties.

What if civil society was intimidated and prohibited from engaging and cooperating with United Nations human rights agencies? These agencies are then rendered useless.

In the context of mainland China, unfortunately, we know that the authorities will do almost anything to prevent NGOs and human rights defenders from interacting with the human rights mechanisms of the United Nations. Take the blatant case of the activist Cao Shunli. Chinese police detained her in September 2013 at Beijing Capital International Airport to prevent her from traveling to engage with United Nations mechanisms in Geneva.

Cao was forcibly disappeared for five weeks until Beijing police confirmed that she had been criminally detained. She was subsequently denied adequate medical treatment and release on medical bail despite her deteriorating state of health, which resulted in her death in police custody in March 2014.

Cao Shunli’s case is not an outlier. The UN publishes an annual report that documents cases of harassment and reprisals by governments against human rights defenders who have tried to interact with UN bodies, and there are many cases involving China.

Given this hostile view of participation in the United Nations, why should one expect the conduct of the Chinese authorities in Hong Kong to be any different?

< class=""> Photo: GovHK.

There are reasons why Chinese authorities should be aware that Hong Kong is much more at stake, and they should exercise restraint.

First, how the Chinese government deals with the Civil Human Rights Front case will reveal a lot about whether it takes international law seriously, as Xi Jinping claims. On December 4, 1997, the Chinese government wrote a letter to the UN Secretary General in which it declared that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) would continue to apply in Hong Kong.







And Article 4 of the new National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong by the National Congress of the Mainland’s Peoples specifically reiterates that human rights must be respected and the provisions of the ICCPR must be enforced.

China therefore has an obligation to respect human rights in Hong Kong, based on both international and domestic law.

the ICCPR guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of association, two of the rights that the Civil Human Rights Front has frequently exercised. In addition, signing a petition is a speech protected by the right to freedom of expression. It would be a flagrant violation of human rights to investigate and prosecute a civil society organization like the Civil Front for Human Rights for planning protests or signing petitions to advocate for UN action. .

< class=""> Leading pro-democracy figures including media mogul Jimmy Lai, veteran activist Lee Cheuk-yan and Civilian Human Rights Fronts Figo Chan among the crowds marching on October 1, 2019. Photo: Incendo Studio.

It would be difficult to take Xis’ flowery promises of upholding international law seriously while he is trampling on it in Hong Kong.

Setting aside all normative considerations, as a major global financial center, the degree of respect for the rule of law by the authorities is something that CEOs take into account when looking for places to establish their regional headquarters. Lawyers also take this into account when assessing which legal jurisdiction would be the most reliable in the long run for financial contracts.

Second, the way the Civil Human Rights Front is treated will help answer a question everyone is thinking: how far will the authorities go in using the security law to restrict rights?

When the law was announced last spring, authorities went to great lengths to promise that its enforcement would be limited, that it would be used primarily to deter and punish those who engaged in violence. Xie Feng, China’s Foreign Commissioner in Hong Kong, mentionned the law would only target troublemakers who posed imminent danger. Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee mentionned it is necessary to fight against terrorism and the shroud of violence. However, Chief Executive Officer Carrie Lam recently said that efforts to safeguard national security will be felt in all areas of people’s lives, including politics, society, economy, culture, technology, the Internet, finance and public health.

< class=""> Commissioner Xie Feng. Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Extending the application of the law to those who sought to communicate peacefully with the United Nations and accused them of collusion with foreign forces puts the Chinese authorities in a very difficult position. Applying such a provision to the United Nations, allegedly the foundation of the international order, makes the government look purely hypocritical and cowardly.

But more importantly, if the authorities continue to persecute a civil society organization, it will set a new precedent. Any civil society group in Hong Kong could be in danger. Such a move would indicate that the worst-case scenario for Hong Kong is more likely to happen than not.

It is not too late to withdraw from the edge. The Chinese authorities must do the right thing and end the investigation and persecution of anyone who is only exercising their human rights as protected by international and domestic law, including relations with the Chinese government. ‘UN.

William Nee is the research and advocacy coordinator at Chinese Human Rights Defenders.

HKFP does not necessarily share the opinions expressed by opinion writers and advertisers. HKFP regularly invites personalities from all political backgrounds to write for us in order to present a diversity of points of view.

