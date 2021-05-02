Opinion: Modi offered little more than empty words amid India’s horrific covid crisis

Other than that, there were no plans. More empty words.
India reported more than 400,000 new cases on Saturday, the the highest day
figure from any country. As images of mass cremation sites, overcrowded hospitals and breathless people continue to overwhelm our social media feeds and news, one thing has become evident: People are lonely like never before.
The lack of resources and staff is palpable on social media. Desperate cries for drugs and oxygen tanks abound on Twitter and Instagram, where posts Lily
, “Need for intensive care bed” or “Plasma urgently required for treatment of Covid patient at Max Hospital, Delhi.” A reporter tweeted live
his Covid-19 symptoms and died while waiting for help.
And these people are the “lucky ones” – they have access to social media, smartphones and the Internet. They have access to doctors, hospitals, diagnostics and information on specific drugs. Many of those who make desperate appeals for supplies may afford the exorbitant price.
In India, people pay 20,000 to 25,000 rupees ($ 250 to $ 330 US) for an oxygen tank that previously cost
150 to 200 rupees (about 2 US dollars). This is happening in a country where the average monthly salary
is just $ 437.
For the most part, social media is their only hope. But the Indian government – which has increasingly repressed dissent – social media companies under pressure delete messages
, many of whom criticized Modi’s handling of Covid-19. Volunteers who spend their time calling and checking trails for oxygen, hospital beds and medications say they have been harassed
in Delhi and allegedly
ordered by the police to stop circulating tracks. Police vehemently refuse
this.
In Uttar Pradesh, a northern state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath request
responsible for taking action against “anti-social elements” that spread “rumors” and propaganda on social media. The Uttar Pradesh police subsequently registered a complaint against a young boy
who had tweeted about getting oxygen for his friend’s grandfather. More recently, Adityanath denied there was an oxygen shortage in the state and blamed hoarding and black market sales instead. He also said action would be taken against private hospitals if they falsely reported a shortage.
Despite all these threats, no one has been held responsible for the situation in India. Instead, Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party have focused more on cultivating their image and staying in power than helping people in India suffering from a devastating outbreak of infections. at Covid-19.
On the one hand, the ruling party has appeased its Hindu nationalist base. Modi said nothing against the month-long Hindu festival Kumbh Mela until April 17
, after he has already become a super spreader event
. And until Modi made an announcement last Thursday, election rallies of the BJP, a right-wing Hindu nationalist party, were In progress
. Most of the participants, including the leaders, gathered in huge crowds without wearing face masks.
As hospitals ran out of oxygen in Indore, the most populous city in Madhya Pradesh state, BJP ministers waved an oxygen tanker that had left Jamnagar town twice before the oxygen cannot be discharged, the Times of India reported
. The driver said the tanker was held up for two hours, but the BJP denied there was a delay.
What sort of government is so cruel that it denies its constituents vital supplies of oxygen in order to paint a picture?
Where is the responsibility? One in two people
in Kolkata, a city in the state of West Bengal, are now testing positive. Meanwhile, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the Department of Foreign Affairs, told BBC
, “High cases have nothing to do with religious or political gatherings.” Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tried to take an optimistic tone and mentionned
On Tuesday, India was “better prepared” to deal with Covid-19 in 2021 than it was last year. I never imagined this denial scale.
It all comes as journalists
in India, share images of mass cremations and cemeteries, calling for precise data on the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. Most experts believe that India is under reporting
these two numbers. Some estimates suggest the numbers have been underreported two to five times the actual numbers
.
It’s heartbreaking that more than 211,000 people
have died from the coronavirus in India, and many other Covid-19-related deaths go unrecognized. In India, no one apologized. No one resigned. Nothing has changed except the growing number of cases and deaths.
The situation is so dire that a group of mental health professionals sign
an open letter asking the media to avoid “confusing”
blanket.
I would say it’s not the media reports that are baffling. What is puzzling is the government’s inability to take action and accurately report the death toll. The anger that so many people have directed at journalists must be redirected to those in power. There might not be troubling images of grounds for mass cremation to release if the government had put in place sufficient preventive measures against Covid-19.
I have the privilege of staying at home, tweeting, making voluntary calls, and trying to organize hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medication for people in intensive care without put my life in danger. But I have mourned the deaths of so many people, and it seems that there is no end to this suffering.
So, yes, “disconcerting” is right. None of this is normal. None of this should happen in a country that boasts of being the world’s largest democracy. And yet, here we are, in this dystopian loop of Twilight Zone. It is far too late for this government to make amends, and so many ministers in India seem complacent in the face of a serious emergency. Jordanian Minister of Health resigned
after the country faced an oxygen shortage. Meanwhile, members of the Indian government have yet to recognize that the situation could have been handled differently. And while a spokesperson for the BJP Told
Christiane Amanpour, “This is our responsibility and we are doing our best,” we have yet to hear an apology at home, let alone a plan – something that we as citizens are indebted to in this debacle.
picture credit