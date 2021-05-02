Prime Minister Imran Khan did not mention Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s name: Bashir Memon





PM Imran Khan (left) and former FIA GM Bashir Memon. Photo: FileMemon reiterates that the Prime Minister told him to register the cases against the PML-N leadership. The ex-DG FIA asks a judicial commission to investigate his allegations. Fawad Chaudhry says the practice of accusing the prime minister and then turning around should stop

Former Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon clarified on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not mention the name of Judge Qazi Faez Isa during their brief meeting.

However, he clarified that the Federal Minister of Law, Farogh Naseem, had mentioned the judge by name.

A few days ago, Memon raised serious allegations against the government when he said the prime minister demanded that he register cases of treason against Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif and hire other PML-N leaders. in these cases. This would have taken place when Memon was DG FIA.

He also clarified that Naseem and PM Imran Khan’s aide Shahzad Akbar wanted him to register the cases against the Supreme Court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In an interview on Saturday night, Memon clarified that the prime minister never mentioned Judge Isa’s name.

“That’s what I’m saying,” Memon had said in response to a question from the anchor. “During the brief two to three minute meeting, he did not discuss any particular case.”

When asked if the Prime Minister mentioned Judge Isa by name, Memon said no. He demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the matter further, adding that whatever verdict the commission handed down, he would accept it.

Memon also claimed that he told Law Minister Farogh Naseem during his meeting with the minister that the prime minister did not ask him questions about Judge Isa; Otherwise, he would have explained to the Prime Minister that it was not the FIA’s job to close the cases against him and that the High Judicial Council was the right forum to investigate the matter.

The former FIA CEO said he would have tried to explain the legal issues to the prime minister if he had told him about the judge at the meeting.

Bashir Memon, however, again claimed that the prime minister asked him to register cases against political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Khwaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Khurshid Shah, Nafeesa Shah, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Asfandyar Wali and some officials including Arsalan Iftikhar Chaudhry and former NAB president Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

On visits to the prime minister’s office, the former chief executive said that the records at the main entrance and at the protocol office would confirm how many times he visited the prime minister’s office. Memon said he sometimes had to visit the prime minister’s office three times a week.

Reacting to Memon’s statements, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the practice of blaming the Prime Minister for an offense, then making headlines about it and, at the end, to turn around should stop.

“If this issue is raised with the relevant news channel, media freedom is threatened and if the guest is asked to explain, the slogan of political victimization is raised,” Chaudhry added.

Memon’s assertions

It should be recalled a few days ago, Memon, while speaking on the Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, alleged that he had been invited by the government to file a complaint against the judge of the Supreme Court, Judge Qazi Faez Isa and other opposition leaders. during his tenure as Director General of the FIA.

Memon had claimed that Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability and Home Affairs Shahzad Akbar wanted him to prosecute Judge Isa for money laundering.

The former FIA chief had said he refused to do so because “the FIA ​​had no reason to do so, especially since the matter fell under the jurisdiction of a Supreme Court judge.”

Memon had said that he once had a meeting with the Prime Minister in which the Prime Minister praised his services saying he was a “very good officer” and told him to prosecute cases against the people. corrupt.

The former FIA GM said he was unaware at the time that he would later be asked to file a complaint against Judge Isa.

“It was in Akbar’s office that I learned that the case PM Imran was talking about was to be brought against Judge Qazi Faez Isa,” Memon said. “I told Akbar categorically that it was not possible for me to do this.”

The former FIA chief said he was then taken to the Justice Minister’s office, saying Minister Naseem was also confident that a complaint against Judge Isa could be filed.

According to Memon, Dr Ashfaque of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was also present in the office of the Minister of Justice.

Memon claimed that Dr Ashfaque was in possession of certain data which Naseem said could be used to file a complaint against Judge Isa. However, Memon said he told them categorically that it was not possible for him to reserve the Supreme Court judge.

Naseem disagreed, Memon said, adding that he believed the FIA ​​and FBR could cooperate and take action against the judge based on the data Dr Ashfaque had with him.

Naseem, according to Memon, said he would challenge the case himself in court.

