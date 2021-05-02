Boris Johnson calls attention to tackling gang and pet crime as ‘sleaze’ row rumbles





Boris Johnson is trying to focus his attention on fighting crime and recovering from the coronavirus, despite a number of allegations against him that could hurt his party’s electoral chances. Two new polls suggest the Tories’ lead over Labor was reduced ahead of Thursday’s local elections in England and the vote for parliaments in Scotland and Wales. In The Mail On Sunday, the prime minister said he “will take down gangs hard” and will set up a “pet theft task force” as part of a plan to crack down on the criminality. He added: “If we are to be successful in reaching the next level across the UK, we must give everyone the security and confidence that comes with having a safe street and a safe home.” He also praised the COVID-19 vaccination program, saying: “This country is moving cautiously but I hope irreversibly through the stages of the roadmap. “Week after week, we see how the deployment of the vaccine helps restore our freedoms – and with those freedoms, I have no doubt that our economy will rebound strongly.” An Opinium poll last week showed the Tories were five points ahead of Labor, with 42% to 37%. That’s a two-point drop for the Tories and a four-point improvement for Labor from a week earlier. A Focaldata poll put Labor at 39%, one point behind the Tories. The polls come as concerns grow within the party that recent “sleaze” claims against Mr Johnson will cost dearly at the polls. The Election Commission is investigating whether any donations or loans to pay for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment were properly reported. And he denied that he said he would rather see “bodies pile up” rather than impose a third coronavirus lockdown. Additionally, a new claim emerged in The Sunday Times that an MP received a complaint from a Tory donor saying he was asked to pay a nanny for the Prime Minister’s one-year-old son Wilfred. . The story continues The donor reportedly said: “I don’t care about paying for leaflets, but I don’t want to be asked to pay to literally wipe the butt of the Prime Minister’s baby.” A spokeswoman for Number 10 said: “The Prime Minister has covered all childcare costs.” But she did not respond when asked whether Mr Johnson paid the original bill himself or reimbursed someone else. Mr Johnson has denied breaking laws on renovating his official residence and insists he paid “personally” for the work. But he declined to say whether he had received an initial loan from his party. Previously, former aide Dominic Cummings accused Mr Johnson of wanting donors to ‘secretly pay’ for work in a ‘possibly illegal’ move.

