Message from Jokowi for National Education Day 2021, listen!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Every year, May 2 is celebrated as National Education Day (Hardiknas). For this year, the theme of National Education Day is “Move Simultaneously, Achieve Freedom of Learning”.

Regarding Hardiknas, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has relaxed his hopes. This was stated in the upload to his official Instagram account @jokowi, as cited by CNBC Indonesia on Sunday (5/02/2021).

“For over a year the world has been locked in a pandemic, but our children’s enthusiasm for learning must never be weakened. Hopefully these tough times are over soon and we all come face to face, ”@jokowi wrote.

This morning, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim led the National Education Day ceremony which took place virtually on Sunday (2/5/2021) .

In his remarks, Nadiem said, now is the time for all parties to think again about what has been done well and what needs to be improved.

“The new Indonesian education leaf signifies transformation. A transformation that still relies on the nation’s history and also the courage to create a glorious new history,” Nadiem said in his remarks.

“I want Indonesian children to become students who adhere to the philosophy of Pancasila, students who are free all their lives, and students who are able to face the future with confidence. Therefore, this ministry continues to transform education through various breakthroughs for independence. learning, ”he continued.

Nadiem pointed out that the Ministry of Education and Research and Technology continues to make transformations to improve the education system with the Merdeka learning program. He said there had been four attempts.

“First, improving infrastructure and technology. Second, improving policies, procedures and funding, and empowering educational units. Third, improving leadership, society and culture. Fourth, improving the programs, the pedagogy and the evaluation, ”he said.

Former Gojek CEO said that so far 10 episodes have been released in the Merdeka Belajar program. He said the program will continue with other breakthroughs.

“We are working on this significant transformation so that everything that made this nation work only in place can be turned into leaps of progress,” Nadiem said.

The celebration of National Education Day on May 2 refers to the birthday of Ki Hadjar Dewantara who became a national hero due to his services in education. It is his actions that have become the greatest service, so that now all levels of society can experience education in general.

This figure from Yogyakarta initially opposed the educational system during the Dutch colonial era. The education system only allows children of Dutch origin or children of wealthy people to enter and study at school. Meanwhile, indigenous children with low economic class are seen as inappropriate, resulting in great inequalities.

Ki Hadjar Dewantara was then exiled to the Netherlands. Not desperate, when he returned to Indonesia after his exile, he actually founded the National Onderwijs Institut Taman Siswa which became known as Taman Siswa.

This institution became the precursor of the popular school which was then able to bring education to the middle and lower classes, who previously could not benefit from school.

One of the famous things about Ki Hajar Dewantara is his motto on education, namely:

“Ing ngarsa sung tulodho, ing madya mbangun karsa, tut wuri handayani”, which means “In front (the teacher) must set a good example, in the middle (the students) must create ideas and initiatives, behind must be able to encourage and instruction).

The motto is still used in the education system of the country, for example “Tut Wuri Handayani” which is inscribed in the logo of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

