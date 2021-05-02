Coronavirus in India Live News: PM Modi to meet with experts today to examine availability of oxygen and medicine

India yesterday launched phase 3 vaccination against coronavirus infections. As part of this phase, all over 18 are eligible to receive the Covid-19 jab.

Coronavirus India News Live, Case of Covid-19 in India Live State Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with experts at 9:30 a.m. today (Sunday) to review the availability of oxygen and medication. As many as 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died yesterday in a Delhi hospital due to a shortage of medical oxygen. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi should examine the human resources situation, in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the means to increase it.

India has reported 3 92,488 new cases of COVID19 in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. As many as 3,689 people have died from complications related to Covid-19, while 3,07865 patients have been cured / discharged from hospital. India for the first time passed the grim milestone of reporting more than 4 lakh coronavirus cases (also the largest one-day increase in the world) on Saturday. According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, India recorded 4.01,993 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 191.64,969 on Saturday. The active workload of Covid-19 has also increased to over 32 lakh. India has witnessed more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases per day in the past 10 days. Several states / UTs have reported their peaks, far more than the figure reported in the first wave last year, in terms of one-day coronavirus cases as the second wave continues to peak.

Meanwhile, India yesterday started phase 3 vaccination against coronavirus infections. As part of this phase, all over 18 are eligible to receive the Covid-19 jab.

Also read: Vaccine registration opens for all adults at 4 p.m. on the Co-Win app: what to expect from May 1?

In order to limit the spread of coronavirus infections, Delhi yesterday extended the lockdown of Covid-19 in the city for an additional week. Kerala is on lockdown. There are severe restrictions in states like Karnataka and Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. As India’s Covid-19 crisis worsens, EU and state governments have announced new measures, directives and restrictions. Heres FE Online Blog Covering All Development Viruses, Vaccines, Covid-19 Guidelines, Brakes & Lockdowns etc. Everything you need to know. We will also be keeping an eye on world events. Follow our live blog and get instant and verified updates on the coronavirus pandemic: