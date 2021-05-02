Politics
Why China’s attempt to woo the world with vaccines backfires
ChinaCovid-19 vaccines were developed rapidly, rapidly deployed around the world and proclaimed by the President Xi Jinping as a “global public good” to highlight the benevolence of his country.
Hundreds of millions of doses have been shipped overseas after being sold in 28 countries and distributed free of charge to more than 60 poorer or strategically important locations in an attempt to fill supply gaps around the world.
This vaccine diplomacy Beijing called the Sanitary Silk Road is a key part of the Communist regime’s propaganda campaign after its initial cover-ups ignited the pandemic and amid growing global suspicion about the virus’s true origins.
Again SingaporeThe supplies have been in storage since February. Several countries, including Poland, South Korea and Vietnam, rejected the vaccine offer due to lack of reliable data on efficacy or trials. The pro-Chinese President of the Philippines refused to fire.
Chile used a Chinese vaccine in one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world, but then saw a strange increase in Covid cases. In the UAE, some recipients had to receive a third injection after two of them were found to deliver insufficient immunity.
Other countries have been enraged by the supply shortages. The Turkish president berated the Chinese foreign minister over the shortcomings that forced the closure of vaccination sites, and now cases have exploded.
In Mexico, delays forced the postponement of second doses.
China’s efforts to harness the world’s desperate desire for protection, which has seen it use vaccines as a weapon to encourage countries to follow its line on Taiwan and accept tech companies like Huawei, suddenly turn around ?
This weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) is evaluating available data to decide whether or not to give an emergency use list to two key Chinese vaccines, a safety approval that guides regulatory agencies in the world. whole world.
The move comes amid concerns about the lack of peer-reviewed studies and published data on vaccine clinical trials, unlike those developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson who received a list from the WHO.
“We don’t have a lot of clarity on them, which is very unusual,” says Peter English, a British vaccine and communicable disease expert, who is concerned about the wide range of results from countries using Chinese vaccines.
Chong Ja Ian, professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, told the Washington Post that his government had accepted a Chinese vaccine to avoid offending Beijing but could not approve its use given its limited data. “ Singapore has options, unlike some countries which have received [the Chinese vaccine] Sinovac, ”he added.
There are two main Chinese vaccines sent around the world. The first to be reviewed by the WHO is made by Sinopharm, a huge state-owned company that claimed an impressive 79% efficiency but significantly lower than its Western or Russian rivals.
Another from Sinovac, which has distributed over 260 million doses worldwide, ranged in trials with a 50.7% efficacy in Brazil slightly above the 50% threshold deemed acceptable for use at more than 83% in Turkey. The results of an earlier trial were even worse: the vaccine was estimated to be only 49.6% effective against symptomatic cases, a figure that dropped to 35% when asymptomatic Covid infections were included.
Studies in Chile have found extremely low levels of protection after the first shot, one reporting that a single dose was only 3% effective, while a second found it to be 16% effective, rising to at 67% after the second shot.
These numbers, along with the arrival of more virulent strains and a loosening of rules, could help explain why Chilean hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients as cases hit record levels last month, despite an incredibly vaccine rollout. fast. Chile has vaccinated more than four in ten citizens, not far behind British and Israeli rates, but its death rate confirmed by Covid is 16 times higher than the United Kingdom, with ten times more cases.
Figures like this deal a devastating blow to China’s efforts to promote its pharmaceutical industry, which has been plagued by scandals and lack of confidence within its own borders, as well as global efforts to curb the spread. virus.
“This suggests that Chinese vaccine science is not as advanced as in other areas,” said Nikolai Petrovsky, vaccine developer and professor of medicine at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia.
Prof Petrovsky said China relies heavily on older technologies that use inactivated viruses mixed with aluminum-based compounds, called adjuvants, that boost the human immune system. This well-established process is similar to how vaccines have been made for a century, but it is more difficult to ensure quality control and eliminate variability when inactivated viruses are precipitated in mass production, compared to modern genetic techniques exploited by the West.
“ Unless Chinese companies can improve standards and provide data demonstrating consistent efficacy, their vaccines are likely only to be used in desperate countries where any vaccine may be attractive, especially if provided for free. ” , said Professor Petrovsky.
In a setback to Xi’s vaccine diplomacy efforts, George Gao of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention admitted there was a “ problem ” that their vaccines were not effective. “ not high ”, before quickly returning to the oar, claiming total incomprehension, “and his comments were censored.
Last week, the EU warned that China’s vaccine diplomacy was being supported by “misinformation and manipulation efforts to undermine confidence in West-made vaccines.” “Russia and China use state-controlled media, proxy media networks, and social media to achieve these goals.”
