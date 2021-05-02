Imran Khan seeks to enforce Pak’s murderous blasphemous laws across the world









ANI |

Update: May 2, 2021 10:43 a.m. IS

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): After succumbing to demands by the banned radical Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which has been banned by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to want to impose Islamic blasphemy laws on worldwide .

“I want Muslim countries to devise a common line of action on the issue of blasphemy with a trade boycott warning of countries where such incidents will occur,” Khan said in an address last week, The Spectator reported.

It comes after three days of violent protests earlier this month, where hundreds of protesters and police were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and sentenced for attacking law enforcement and blockading main roads and highways in protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The banned group had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and a boycott of French goods after Charlie Hebdo reposted its cartoons of Muhammad in September last year.

Several police vehicles were set on fire, buildings were attacked and police officers were kidnapped and tortured by TLP militants across Punjab province.

Arab News reported that at least six police officers were killed and more than 800 injured, citing official figures.

While Imran Khan reminded the TLP of the economic consequences of the rush against France, he also reassured the group that he shared the “ same goals ” as them, which was illustrated when the Prime Minister presented a resolution to Parliament to expel the French ambassador last. week, writes Kunwar Khuldune Shahid for The Spectator. However, Khan stopped short of implementing a trade ban given the hundreds of millions of dollars in aid France is giving Pakistan and the billions of dollars in trade and aid the country is getting from the Union. European Union (EU), instead exporting Pakistan’s murderous blasphemous laws.

Pakistan is one of 12 Muslim countries where blasphemy is still punishable by death. Hundreds of people have been on death row in Pakistan for ‘blaspheming’ by teaching certain ideas in universities, liking a Facebook post or drinking water from a Muslim’s glass.

Earlier this month, two Christian nurses were charged with blasphemy for removing a sticker with an Islamic inscription on it in a hospital ward in Faisalabad while in March, the Aurat [Women’s] Mars in Pakistan has been charged with blasphemy for claiming women’s human rights, The Spectator reported.

In 2020, a constitutionally excommunicated Muslim woman from the Ahmadiyya community was arrested for blasphemy after doing charity work at a mosque and an Ahmadi man was shot dead in a courtroom during his blasphemy trial.

Shahid wrote that the Ahmadi killings and the state-sponsored demolition of their mosques continued in 2021, with the TLP, as well as the Pakistani government’s Advisory Council on Islamic Ideology, demanding that the Ahmadiyya sect be collectively declared blasphemers and apostates.

While Khan aggressively claims against Western Islamophobia, Pakistan continues to wage its own brutal “Islamophobia” against Ahmadiyya and Shia Islam. Meanwhile, the blasphemy against Hinduism continues, with Khan’s ministers openly mocking Hindu deities and around 1,000 Hindu and Christian girls, mostly underage, forcibly converted to Islam each year.

In his quest, the Pakistani Prime Minister recently co-founded an “ anti-Islamophobia television channel ” in 2019, with Mahathir Mohamad – who believes that Muslims have the right to “ kill millions of French people ” – and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Although Khan has previously confessed that when he lived in Pakistan, there was a fear associated with speaking of “ anything that is perceived as sacrilege, it is the same fear that he now wants to instill in the West. (ANI)







