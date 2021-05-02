Dear officials, It is time for the disbursements and the amount of THR this year





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Payment of vacation allowances (THR) for civil servants (PNS) until the soldiers of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) are soon executed. During work in Malang Regency, East Java on Thursday (4/29/2021), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed that he had signed PP number 63 of 2021 regarding the supply of THR and the 13th salary. The PP was signed by Jokowi on Wednesday (4/28/2021). According to the head of state, the provision of THR is one of the government programs aimed at encouraging increased consumption and purchasing power. All of this should benefit the country’s economy. “The month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr should be one of the impulses to encourage the growth of public consumption which we hope can, once again, increase our economic growth,” said Jokowi. “This THR will be paid from 10 working days before Eid al-Fitr and the 13th salary will be paid before the new school year for schoolchildren,” he continued. The amount of THR and the salary of the 13 officials have also been regulated in the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia number 42 / PMK.05 / 2021. The government has prepared a budget of over Rp 30 trillion. ., Of which 7 trillion Rp for the central ASN and 14.8 trillion Rp for the regional ASN. There is also a budget for PPPK and IDR 9 trillion for retirees. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati explained that the amount of THR obtained by officials was not full like last year. The THR amount only includes the calculation of the basic salary and the related allowances. The attached allowance includes the family allowance, the maintenance allowance and the professional allowance or general allowance. This means that this year, the THR amount for PNS does not include performance allowances. “In 2021, the government decided that the THR would be paid as in 2020, namely in the form of a basic salary and ancillary allowances,” he said at a virtual press conference on Thursday. (29/4/2021). According to Sri Mulyani, this policy was the government’s decision to meet its obligations by distributing THRs to ASNs while remaining able to manage the Covid-19 pandemic which still required significant budget support. Although the THR policy is the same as the previous year, there is something that makes it different, namely that THR beneficiaries are all civil servants, including government employees. Where last year, state officials such as the president, ministers, DPR members at Echelon I and II failed to get THR. “Yes (this year, government officials are getting THR),” Finance Ministry Budget Director Isa Rachmatarwata told CNBC Indonesia.

