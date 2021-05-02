Chinese BRI project loses face after Australia cancels deal with Beijing









ANI |

Update: May 2, 2021 11:00 AM IS

Beijing [China], May 2 (ANI): Australia’s challenge to the controversial Belt and Road (BRI) deal with China, citing the deal as contrary to its national interest, posed as a ‘loss of face’ for President XI Jinping and could prompt other countries to back away similar offers.

Last month, Scott Morrison’s government rescinded the agreement signed between the Victoria State government and the National Development and Reform Commission of China, which had been signed on October 8, 2018. It also rescinded a framework agreement signed between the two parties on October 23. , 2019.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the BIS deal was canceled under new Commonwealth foreign veto laws. The cancellation could also mean the end of continued Sino-Australian cooperation in industrial production, biotechnology and agriculture, DW reported.

Heribert Dieter of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) said the cancellation is an “extremely difficult loss of face” for China and that Canberra’s relations with Beijing are deteriorating.

Dieter told DW that the Australian government’s decision could result in delays or withdrawals from other countries involved in the BRI project. The project has already lost momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has left many of China’s other partners facing economic ruin.

“The pandemic is extremely troublesome for China. Many countries are experiencing serious economic problems … China will either have to extend loan terms or generally put projects on hold for now,” said Dieter.

According to a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) and Georgetown University in the United States, Chinese contracts “contain unusual confidentiality clauses that prohibit borrowers from disclosing terms or even l ‘existence of debt’. The study also found that “Chinese contract cancellation, acceleration and stabilization clauses potentially allow lenders to influence debtors’ domestic and foreign policies,” DW reported.

Dieter added that opaque contracts have become the norm for the BIS and that “corruption” has also contributed to the conclusion of several deals.

It would be a blow to the Chinese narrative to see that not only Australia, which is relatively small in terms of population, but also larger players say goodbye to the Belt and Road initiative and therefore to the prospect of closer cooperation with the People’s Republic of China (PRC), ”Dieter said.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) is also showing signs of a change of mind about China’s ambitions.

“There is already a danger that the German government, in the last few months of Merkel’s chancellery, will remain committed to a course of its Chinese policy that does not recognize that the tide has also changed in many other member states of the world. ‘EU,’ Mikko Huotari, director of the MERICS China think tank in Berlin told DW.

Meanwhile, China reacted sharply to Australia’s decision last week to quash deals between Project BRI and the state of Victoria was part of several ‘negative movements’, saying it had hurt relations. bilateral.

According to the South China Morning Post, top Chinese diplomat Cheng Jingye accused Australia of deteriorating ties between nations, accusing it of economic coercion and “provocations” in a high-profile speech that portrayed Beijing as a victim.

China-Australia relations have been on a downward spiral since April last year, when Canberra infuriated Beijing by offering an independent international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canberra has been locked in an ongoing trade war with Beijing for several months as China imposed sanctions on various Australian products. (ANI)







